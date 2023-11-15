Former PSL high school teacher faces more sex-related charges

PORT ST. LUCIE − A man arrested last month on sexual battery charges in connection with incidents years ago when he was a teacher at Port St. Lucie High School faces additional charges related to another accusation, according to Port St. Lucie police Wednesday.

Most recent charges: Ovidio Rivera, 53, was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Martin County. He was arrested on nine counts of sexual battery on a child and a single count of showing obscene material to a child.

The alleged victim in that case is different than the one in the case that resulted in his October arrest, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson.

Earlier charges: He was charged in October with five counts of sexual battery on a child, which occurred several years earlier "when the victim was a student and the suspect was a teacher at Port St. Lucie High School," police have said. Rivera was a math teacher at Port St. Lucie High School during the 2016 to 2017 school year, according to Lydia Martin, communications officer with St. Lucie Public Schools. His contract wasn’t renewed at the end of the year, she said. In the 2015 to 2016 school year, he taught at Southport Middle School, Martin said.

More cases?: Police ask that anyone who might have had experiences with Rivera to call Detective Amanda Bukata at 772-871-7324.

