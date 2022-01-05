Former psychologist accused of killing wife with antifreeze pleads guilty to lesser manslaughter charge

A former psychologist accused of killing his wife with a cocktail of opioids and antifreeze — and then attempting to disguise it as a suicide in a bid to cash in on her life insurance policy — has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an effort to avoid life in prison.

Dr. Gregory Dennis had been facing homicide charges in connection with the death of his 48-year-old wife, Susan Winters, a Las Vegas-area judge who was discovered dead inside her home back in 2015. While the case appeared poised to go to trial, it faced a series of roadblocks and delays over the years, including the global health pandemic.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, Dennis entered what is called an “Alford plea,” a deal that allows him to acknowledge prosecutors have enough evidence to convict but not does not require him to admit guilt. As part of the agreement, he is facing between three and 10 years behind bars.

Winters’ death was initially declared a suicide, but authorities later determined her husband had a financial motive in the case and ultimately mislead authorities amid their investigation. Dennis at one point told officers he believed his wife intentionally ingested antifreeze because he discovered a series of internet searches she supposedly conducted about antifreeze poisoning.

In reality, it was Dennis himself who carried out the internet research, according to a arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, the couple was on the verge of separation at the time, thanks in part to Dennis’ cocaine addiction and the strain it placed on their finances. Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo on Tuesday noted the ex-psychologist stood to inherit $2 million in wake of his wife’s death, including a $1 million payout from her life insurance policy.

Authorities suspect he planned to used the funds to pay off his drug debts.

DiGiacomo added Dennis “waited for her to stop breathing” before calling 911. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital after her husband issued a a do-not-resuscitate order.

Despite the agreement, a judge will ultimately be the one to decide Dennis’ jailtime. If they do not accept the pre-determined, three to 10-year sentence, Dennis will be allowed to withdraw his plea and the case will go to trial.