Former PTA president stole tens of thousands from SC elementary school group, police say

A woman who stole tens of thousands from a Midlands elementary school’s Parent Teacher Association and used the money on herself was arrested Tuesday, the Sumter Police Department said.

Debbie Lynn Flynn, former president of the Millwood Elementary School PTA, was charged with breach of trust of more than $10,000, police said in a news release. There was no word if Flynn resigned or if she was removed from her position with the elementary school’s PTA.

In early May, a discrepancy in the PTA bank account was discovered and reported to police, according to the release. The investigation determined that Flynn took as much as $50,000 from the PTA account for personal use.

Information about what Flynn did with the money, and if she spent all of it, was not available.

There was no word on when the crime began, or how long it lasted.

Flynn was booked in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. Information about bond, or if she is still behind bars, was not available.

If convicted on the felony charge, Flynn faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.