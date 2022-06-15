Former PTO treasurer of local elementary school charged with theft

Over the course of nearly three months, the former PTO treasurer for Center Elementary School in Plum, Omarr Moses, is accused of making more than $10,000 worth of unauthorized withdrawals from an ATM at the S&T Bank on Saltsburg Road.

Moses is no longer listed as the treasurer on the school PTO website.

According to police paperwork, his wife, Amber Garcia-Moses, was the organization’s vice president. She is no longer listed as serving in that role either.

The criminal complaint accuses Moses of illegal activity dating back to early March, when he first obtained a debit card for the PTO’s bank account.

His alleged actions were recorded on bank surveillance cameras and phone calls.

According to court documents, on March 9, Moses withdrew $4,000 in five consecutive $800 transactions.

The police paperwork then states that Moses called the bank to change the physical and email addresses on the PTO’s bank account to his own.

In April, the complaint states that Moses withdrew more than $6,000 over the course of four days.

Then in late May, once police contacted Moses as part of their investigation, the documents show he tried to deposit $3,700 through the ATM, but the machine kept his debit card because the account had been closed.

A few days later, Moses allegedly went inside the bank and handed a teller an envelope containing more than $6,000 in cash.

Moses apparently told the bank that the large cash withdrawals were to book venues for school events, but according to arrest documents, the PTO president said that other than a book fair, the organization has no additional events planned and Moses was not approved to book anything else.

Moses is charged with felony theft and access device fraud.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 27.

11 News reached out to the Center Elementary School PTO and Plum School District for comment but did not hear back.

