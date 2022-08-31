Former Pueblo-area church youth leader to be tried for third time in sexual assault case

A former church youth group leader will stand trial in Pueblo for a third time for allegedly sexually assaulting a child more than a decade ago.

Gabriel Geringer, 45, faces charges of sexual assault on a child, a class 4 felony, as well as a pattern of sexual assault on a child, a class 3 felony.

His first trial in September 2021 ended in a hung jury when jurors could not reach a verdict after more than 10 hours of deliberation, while his second trial in July ended in a mistrial due to a witness testifying that Geringer had also sexually assaulted them, according to a source inside the courtroom at the time a mistrial was declared.

The witness testimony was "in direct contradiction to the judge's orders regarding admissibility of evidence," Bradley Smith, an attorney representing Geringer, said after the mistrial.

"I think it's good they're retrying him, but obviously the third time is a little stressful," Geringer's accuser, who has not been named publicly because she was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents, said in a phone interview with the Chieftain.

"I'm definitely hoping for a better outcome this time — obviously every time, I've hoped for a good outcome."

The assaults Geringer is alleged to have committed took place in 2010 and 2011 but were reported to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in December 2018.

Geringer's accuser told the PCSO she wanted to report her experience to authorities at that time to “keep this from happening to anyone else,” according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the victim told deputies she was 14 years old when the youth leader at her church in Fowler, the then-33-year-old Geringer, initiated a sexual “relationship” with her that lasted approximately three years.

Because the girl was younger than 15 years old, every sexual interaction that took place prior to her 15th birthday constituted sexual assault on a child.

Story continues

The woman told detectives that in the years since her “relationship” with Geringer ended, she came to realize it was “wrong” because she was a child while Geringer was an adult. Geringer was 19 years older than her when the alleged assaults took place.

Geringer's first two trials relied heavily on testimony and graphic recollections from his accuser, as the time that elapsed since the crimes allegedly were committed made it difficult for investigators to collect physical evidence in the case.

"Mr. Geringer has from day one consistently asserted his innocence in this matter," said Smith in an email Tuesday evening. "It is unfortunate that the District Attorney has decided to ignore the voice of the large majority of the jurors in the first trial that heard the evidence and were 9-3 in favor of acquittal. Furthermore, it is unfortunate that the Prosecution has not taken accountability for the misconduct of their witness that resulted in the second mistrial in this matter. We will continue to vigorously defend against these unjust charges."

Geringer's new trial is set for Jan. 23.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Geringer to be tried for third time in Pueblo sexual assault case