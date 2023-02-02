Former Pueblo middle school coach under investigation for alleged sexual assault of student

Feb. 1—The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a former employee of Pueblo's School District 70 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a student, according to a news release.

The former employee, whose identity has not been made public, has not been arrested, the release said.

Detectives are investigating the sexual assault and other instances of potential grooming of students by a former middle school volleyball coach and paraprofessional. Detectives said the man has been in contact with students via social media.

The man was employed by D70 from August 2021 to November 2022, according to the release.

There may be additional victims related to the investigation and the Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has been a victim or knows someone who may be a victim in this case to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigations unit at 719-583-6400 or after hours and weekends call 719-583-6250.

D70 includes six middle schools in Pueblo, Pueblo West, Beulah and Colorado City, as listed on the D70 website.

