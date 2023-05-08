Former Pueblo sheriff's candidate was fired following investigation into off-duty arrests

A 2022 candidate for sheriff was fired from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office earlier this year after an internal investigation found he violated department policies during two off-duty arrests, including one less than two weeks before the 2022 election in which he detained a shoplifting suspect at Lowe's and later shared video of the arrest on Facebook.

Internal affairs investigation files recently obtained by the Chieftain show former PCSO deputy Joey Musso, who ran against current Sheriff Dave Lucero in the 2022 election, was dismissed earlier this year after PCSO found he violated several of the department's policies.

The department's investigation began in October 2022 after a complaint was filed against Musso following the emergence of a viral video showing Musso conduct an off-duty arrest of a shoplifter on Oct. 27. The video was later posted to the Facebook page of Puebloan Luke Wodiuk.

When contacted by the Chieftain, Musso declined to comment on the findings of the investigation.

Initial complaint alleges off-duty shoplifting arrest was 'political ploy'

Security camera footage from Lowe's shows Musso and Curtis Martindale, a former PCSO deputy, approach the suspect and then slam him into a pole, knocking over the contents of a pallet loaded with what appeared to be paint buckets, and struggling with the suspect before forcing him to the ground.

The footage showed Wodiuk assisting Musso and Martindale by hogtying the man's legs as shoppers and employees walked by.

The video Wodiuk posted to Facebook began moments after the suspect was taken down and showed Musso lecturing the man. "This is why the prices keep increasing," Musso could be heard saying to the pinned suspect. "You're only hurting everyone else around you."

When police arrived, Musso could be heard on the recording saying to the responding officer, "Just vote for me, OK?"

The complaint against Musso, filed by a family member of the shoplifting suspect days after the incident, alleged that Musso violated the shoplifter's civil rights "in a disgusting attempt to gain more votes."

The complaint alleged that the shoplifter was "tackled, thrown to the ground, hogtied as a form of restraint, punched, choked, questioned without being read his Miranda rights, frisked, taunted and humiliated" by Musso, with the assistance Wodiuk and Martindale, who were both civilians at the time of the incident.

The shoplifter pleaded guilty to misdemeanor shoplifting charges in municipal court on Nov. 15, 2022, according to court records. He was issued a fine, which was eventually sent to collections due to being unpaid.

PCSO's internal affairs investigation found that during the course of the incident at Lowe's, Musso violated a number of PCSO policies.

Internal Affairs Inspector John Romo found several violations regarding "unsatisfactory performance" policies, among them:

Musso did not have medical personnel check the status of the suspect when he and Martindale tackled the suspect to the ground;

Musso allowed Martindale to search the suspect's pockets when the suspect was taken to the ground and allowed Wodiuk to not only record the incident but tie the suspect's feet together while the suspect was restrained and cooperative (neither was a sworn officer at the time);

Musso did not secure the scene and kept the suspect lying face-down on the ground, causing customers at Lowe's to walk around them until police arrived on scene;

Musso did not inform his supervisor of the incident until the next day, violating a policy requiring that all sheriff's deputies promptly report any information or incident that might indicate a need for action by the sheriff's office.

Romo's investigation also found that Musso was insubordinate, as Romo said he never completed a memo about the incident, despite being instructed to do so by a superior.

Lastly, Romo wrote, Musso was found to be "incompetent," in that he displayed "a continued reluctance to properly perform (his) assigned duties, or act in a manner tending to bring discredit to themselves or the office." To support that claim, Romo cited additional policy violations stemming from another incident in which Musso and Wodiuk apprehended a man who ran from the Dennis Maes Judicial Building on Sept. 22.

Here's what PCSO says happened with the judicial building runner

According to a report filed by Musso, he and Wodiuk were in the area near the 500 block of North Elizabeth Street when a male was seen running from the judicial building. The report claimed Wodiuk decided on his own to follow the individual, and asked if he needed a ride because he wanted to bring the individual back to the judicial building. The individual allegedly got into the back of the vehicle and told Wodiuk to drive the wrong way down a one-way street. Wodiuk refused as he didn't want to break any traffic laws, so the man allegedly left the vehicle and ran off again.

Musso wrote in his report that the man was observed jumping a "couple of fences" in the area between 10thand 12th streets, still heading north.

Eventually, Wodiuk and Musso caught up to the individual after confirming the suspect's identity and that he had an active warrant. The man allegedly recognized Musso after he removed his "Musso for sheriff" hat, and told Musso he was "scared and homeless."

However, Musso's report stated he managed to convince the man to turn himself in and offered him a ride back to the judicial building, even offering to walk into the building with him. The man was "extremely compliant, and agreed to go back to the judicial building," according to Musso.

No handcuffs were used during the arrest, Musso wrote. He walked the subject into the judicial building, where he was "technically arrested" by PCSO Master Deputy Gary Roybal.

However, Romo's investigation found fault in Musso's actions. First, he wrote, Musso incurred liability against the office.

"Musso is in violation of this policy because he allowed (the suspect) to get into the back seat of Wodiuk's vehicle where the suspect could have hurt both of them," Romo wrote.

He also noted that "by allowing (the suspect) to get in the back seat of Wodiuk's vehicle, (the suspect) could have made any type of allegation against Musso, Wodiuk, or both."

Secondly, Romo found that Musso committed an act of insubordination when a superior asked him to come in and complete a report on the matter. Romo said Musso's response to his superior's request was "Oh yeah, this is service over self. I don't agree with the phrase and I have to pick up my son."

Lastly, the inspector found that Musso made a false statement to the sheriff's office's communication center during the course of the incident, answering "yes" when asked if he was in uniform.

"During his interview, Musso stated there was a lot going on during the incident and that he really didn’t hear (PCSO communications) ask him on the phone if he was in uniform," wrote the inspector. "Musso should know whether he is or is not in uniform when he was asked."

Musso, PCSO offer different accounts on his departure

Musso was terminated on March 6. In a public post on Facebook, he blamed the dismissal on "politics and corruption" in the sheriff's office.

"After serving nearly a decade at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, it had to come to an end," Musso wrote. "Not by my choice of course. Just like I knew and predicted. Politics and corruption has taken over the minds of the Administration and it prevents them from making sound decisions."

"If I could offer any type of advice, it would be to stand up to corruption, even if it means losing your job or facing hardship. You must stay on the side of doing the right thing no matter what. It’s not the end of the world if things don’t go your way. God always has a plan. Just stay positive and move on without dwelling. It always works out. Do whatever makes you happy. Life’s too short to put up with bs."

The PCSO denies Musso's claim that politics or corruption influenced his termination, telling the Chieftain in a written statement it was "due to IA findings that were sustained regarding several policy violations."

A Feb. 24 letter from Romo to the family member of the Lowe's suspect who filed the initial complaint against Musso noted that an investigation had been completed and misconduct found based on the complaint.

"The deputy involved received appropriate corrective action," Romo said in the letter.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Former Pueblo sheriff candidate fired after probe into off-duty arrests