Former Pueblo West middle school teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault on a child

A former Pueblo West middle school teacher was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual assault on a child.

Detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested Russell Davis, 48, at his home in the city of Pueblo on no-bond warrant for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, unlawful sexual contact, internet luring of a child, and enticement of a child, according to a PCSO news release.

Three of the four charges against Davis are felonies. He is currently being held at the Pueblo County jail.

A PCSO internet crimes against children detective began investigating Davis, a former teacher at Skyview Middle School, in late November following a report of him having an "inappropriate relationship with a student," according to the release.

Pueblo County School District 70 put Davis on administrative leave on Nov. 28 and he was terminated by the school district on Dec. 19.

The PCSO's release stated that "no further details will be released at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation."

