Former Purcell mayor charged with stealing from city

Jun. 2—Former Purcell Mayor Nancy Wilson has been charged with stealing from the city.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed a felony count of stealing on the 50-year-old woman on Thursday following an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, and she was arrested the following day.

Wilson subsequently posted a $2,600 bond and was released. She is currently scheduled to be arraigned on the charge July 7.

The sheriff's office announced the arrest in a news release today that said the investigation into the theft of funds from the town of Purcell remains ongoing and other charges may be submitted.

The release does not state the amount of money missing or taken from the city, but the felony count that was filed pertains to thefts of $750 or more.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.