Former Purdue, NFL player dies in West Lafayette home

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue football offensive guard and former NFL player Uchechukwu Nwaneri died Friday in the West Lafayette home of his wife, according to West Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Nwaneri drove up from Georgia, police said, and he was at his wife's West Lafayette's house in the 2600 block of Willow Drive when he apparently collapsed, Costello said.

Nwaneri's wife found him unresponsive in a bedroom in her house about 1 a.m. Friday and called 911, Costello said.

An autopsy performed Monday indicated there were no signs of foul play, Costello said.

Preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack, pending toxicology results, Costello said.

A September 2006 Journal & Courier report written by now retired sports report and columnist Tom Kubat indicated Nwaneri started his final season as a offensive guard.

Uchechukwu Nwaneri, seen in this is a 2010 photo of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team, died Friday in a West Lafayette home. Nwaneri is a former Purdue University football standout.

Nwaneri's parents immigrated to the United States from Nigeria in 1973. His first name means "God's wish," according to Kubat's September 2006 report.

Nwaneri's time on the Purdue gridiron was marred by a July 14, 2005, fight during practice with teammate Ryan Noblet.

During the fight, Nwaneri threw a punch that broke Noblet's jaw.

Nwaneri was suspended from Purdue for the 2005 fall semester, according to Kubat's reports in the J&C.

The J&C reached Noblet, who said, "I am sorry to hear of his passing."

Nwaneri returned for the spring semester, and returned to the team in 2006 for his final season as a Boilermaker.

Nwaneri was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007, and he played seven seasons with the Jaguars, according to pro-football-reference.com.

