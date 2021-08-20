Former 'We Push For Peace' employee charged with assault in Cub Foods incident

Aug. 19—A former "We Push For Peace" employee was charged Thursday with assault for beating a 31-year-old homeless man outside a St. Paul Cub Foods store Aug. 12.

Brandon David Miller, 24, of Minneapolis, was hired by the nonprofit, which had an arrangement with Cub to foster goodwill and deter crime. "We Push For Peace" fired him the day after a video of the altercation appeared online.

According to the criminal complaint, the homeless man told police that while outside of the East Side store at 1177 Clarence St. about 9:30 p.m., he was approached by a man he believed was working security at the store.

They argued and Miller pushed him against the wall and beat him, ripping his shirt, according to the criminal complaint. The officers noted the man had swelling and bruising on his face, head, arms, chest and back and abrasions on his legs, elbows and neck.

A Cub employee told police the man grabbed Miller first, according to the complaint. The man had been outside the store asking customers for money when Miller approached him and asked him to leave. The man then grabbed Miller's shirt and Miller struck back in self-defense, the complaint states.

Miller told police that the man reacted violently to his request for him to leave, according to the complaint. Miller said the man attempted to swing at him, according to the complaint, and he spat at him and he grabbed and pulled at his hair, ripping off several beads from his braids.

"I was mad at that point," Miller told police. "I did let my emotions get a little of the best of me, but at the same time I am not going to let no one come in my space and harm me when I am already there, respectful to you, and being nice. I don't care if you're homeless, or any of that, at that moment my life was on the line," the complaint states.

According to Cub, the store had been contracting with the community group to de-escalate upset customers and defuse problems. The manager told police that members of the group are permitted to observe only and not make stops or arrests. He said the members must report any incident, and that no such report was made in this case, the complaint states.

"We Push For Peace" cooperated with police, telling them that the group works at multiple locations in the Twin Cities and had never had an incident like this before, the complaint states.

Miller's criminal record includes multiple convictions in the last several years for assault, threats and criminal use of force including three convictions for assault and one for making threats of violence.

As of Thursday, no attorney was listed for Miller.