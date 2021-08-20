Former 'We Push For Peace' employee charged with assault in Cub Foods incident

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·2 min read

Aug. 19—A former "We Push For Peace" employee was charged Thursday with assault for beating a 31-year-old homeless man outside a St. Paul Cub Foods store Aug. 12.

Brandon David Miller, 24, of Minneapolis, was hired by the nonprofit, which had an arrangement with Cub to foster goodwill and deter crime. "We Push For Peace" fired him the day after a video of the altercation appeared online.

According to the criminal complaint, the homeless man told police that while outside of the East Side store at 1177 Clarence St. about 9:30 p.m., he was approached by a man he believed was working security at the store.

They argued and Miller pushed him against the wall and beat him, ripping his shirt, according to the criminal complaint. The officers noted the man had swelling and bruising on his face, head, arms, chest and back and abrasions on his legs, elbows and neck.

A Cub employee told police the man grabbed Miller first, according to the complaint. The man had been outside the store asking customers for money when Miller approached him and asked him to leave. The man then grabbed Miller's shirt and Miller struck back in self-defense, the complaint states.

Miller told police that the man reacted violently to his request for him to leave, according to the complaint. Miller said the man attempted to swing at him, according to the complaint, and he spat at him and he grabbed and pulled at his hair, ripping off several beads from his braids.

"I was mad at that point," Miller told police. "I did let my emotions get a little of the best of me, but at the same time I am not going to let no one come in my space and harm me when I am already there, respectful to you, and being nice. I don't care if you're homeless, or any of that, at that moment my life was on the line," the complaint states.

According to Cub, the store had been contracting with the community group to de-escalate upset customers and defuse problems. The manager told police that members of the group are permitted to observe only and not make stops or arrests. He said the members must report any incident, and that no such report was made in this case, the complaint states.

"We Push For Peace" cooperated with police, telling them that the group works at multiple locations in the Twin Cities and had never had an incident like this before, the complaint states.

Miller's criminal record includes multiple convictions in the last several years for assault, threats and criminal use of force including three convictions for assault and one for making threats of violence.

As of Thursday, no attorney was listed for Miller.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A crash course in the United States on tracking, trapping and killing 'murder hornets'

    The first Asian giant hornet nest of the year has been found in Washington state, and plans are being developed to eradicate it, likely next week, the state's agriculture department said on Thursday. The so-called stinging "murder hornets," the world's largest hornets, can grow to two inches (5 cm) in length and prey on native bee and wasp populations, consuming honeybee hives and threatening agriculture. "Any time you get any organism that is not native to an area move in, the consequences are really immeasurable," said Sven Spichiger, the department's managing entomologist.

  • Mexico battles surge in COVID-19 cases as deaths top 250,000

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico is battling a new wave of coronavirus infections as daily cases hit record highs and the official death toll passed 250,000, one of the highest worldwide. Health authorities on Wednesday reported nearly 29,000 daily new cases, Mexico's highest for any day except for statistical one-offs. Mexico also recorded 940 more confirmed deaths, the highest number in a single day since February, excepting the one-offs.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse was recorded weeks before the Kenosha shooting saying he wished he 'had my f---ing AR' to shoot at people leaving CVS, prosecutors say

    Kenosha prosecutors say a new video provides "crucial insight" into Kyle Rittenhouse's vigilante state of mind in summer 2020.

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Forensic nurse who examined woman accusing Trevor Bauer of sexual assault: 'I had never seen that before'

    The nurse, Kelly Valencia, described the bruising on the woman's genitals as "red and purple." She said on Tuesday that "it was frankly alarming."

  • Video shows police fatally shoot motorist in Marietta, Georgia, after brief chase

    The driver, 28-year-old Devonte Dawayne Brown, appeared to be surrounded by officers when he was gunned down.

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island

    The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Gave Horrific Testimony In Court On The First Day Of His Trial

    “This case is about a predator,” prosecutors told the jury on the first day of the trial against the singer.View Entire Post ›

  • Mom kills hospitalized teen with special needs in fight over crayons, Florida cops say

    Mom kills teen daughter with special needs in her hospital bed, Florida police say

  • Former cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo speaks out for first time since arrest

    Former cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo breaks his silence in an interview with Noticias Telemundo, his first since being apprehended in 1989 in connection with the deaths of DEA undercover agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala.Details: The man who once was considered “The Godfather” of narco crime and one of the most feared criminals worldwide is now a visibly worn-down 75-year-old who calls himself a “corpse waiting to be buried by a tree’s roots.”Get market new

  • A Capitol Riot Sentencing Got Derailed After New Videos Surfaced Hours Before The Hearing

    Robert Reeder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going into the Capitol on Jan. 6, but new videos appeared to show him attacking police.View Entire Post ›

  • Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids

    A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to up to 25 years, including a mandatory minimum of 17 1/2, on state attempted murder charges in the Dec. 9, 2019, attacks in Des Moines. In a separate federal proceeding, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Poole Franklin on Thursday to 304 months in prison, or 25 years and four months.

  • ‘It’s not very church-like.’ SC woman evicted from church-owned house after 25 years

    At the end of July, the 76-year-old woman, her sons and a friend had to collect what belongings they could from the yard of a Columbia home where she lived for decades. “For them to put her out in COVID season, I don’t know where God is in this matter.”

  • D.C. judge reverses magistrate who ordered Fort Worth Capitol riot suspect’s release

    Thomas Ballard, 35, assaulted law enforcement officers outside the U.S. Capitol with a table top and baton on Jan. 6, authorities alleged.

  • 2 women dead after shooting at Indiana automotive plant, authorities say; suspect arrested

    A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead Wednesday after a gunman opened fire outside a central Indiana automotive plant, authorities said.

  • Police jailed a man for murder; algorithm was key evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality. The key evidence came from video of a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by acoustic sensors.