Former 'We Push for Peace' member gets probation for beating homeless man outside St. Paul store

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • George Stephenson
    English civil and mechanical engineer and the "Father of Railways" (1781-1848)

Feb. 15—A former employee of a nonprofit violence-prevention organization who beat a 31-year-old homeless man outside a St. Paul Cub Foods store in 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation, but he may receive a two-year prison term if he does not comply with the conditions.

Brandon David Miller, 25, of Minneapolis, appeared before Judge George Stephenson in Ramsey County District Court via Zoom.

Stephenson sentenced Miller to 27 months, of which he would spend 18 months in prison and the rest on supervised release. Stephenson then stayed that sentence, giving Miller three years on probation with 60 days on electronic monitoring and a list of conditions.

The sentencing was a downward dispositional departure from the state sentencing guidelines because Miller accepted responsibility for his crime, Stephenson said.

"I'm willing to take any extra classes or anything that's going to help me further in the future to control my anger," Miller told the judge. "I know I flip out sometimes and it's not a good thing and I'm learning how to control that ... I'm just ready to own up to the things that I've done and put all this in the past and move on with a better life and a better head on my shoulders."

Miller was hired by "We Push For Peace," which had an arrangement with Cub Foods to foster goodwill and deter crime. The nonprofit fired him the day after a video of the assault appeared online.

According to the criminal complaint, the homeless man told police that while outside the East Side grocery store at 1177 Clarence St. about 9:30 p.m., he was approached by a man he believed was working security at the store.

Miller told police that the man reacted violently to his request for him to leave. Miller said the man attempted to swing at him, spat at him and grabbed and pulled at his hair, ripping off several beads from his braids, according to the complaint.

Miller responded by punching him repeatedly, kicking him and throwing him to the ground, ripping his shirt, according to the complaint.

Conditions of his probation include no weapons, obey all laws, pay a $50 fine, complete cognitive skills and anger management programs and attend six sessions of the judge's men's group. If he does not comply, he faces the original 27-month sentence.

Miller's criminal record includes multiple convictions for assault, making threats of violence and criminal use of force.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed to raise rates 25 bps in March but calls for 50 bps grow louder: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25-basis-point interest rate rise, a Reuters poll of economists found, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. That is putting pressure on the Fed to not only raise rates from a record low but also to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, drastically inflated by emergency bond purchases as the Fed resuscitated the economy from COVID-19 pandemic damage. Now that the economy has recovered its pre-pandemic level, all 84 respondents in a Reuters poll taken Feb. 7-15 expected the Fed to raise the federal funds rate by at least 25 basis points at its upcoming March 15-16 meeting.

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Residents in ‘shock’ after convicted sex offender moves into San Diego neighborhood

    Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.

  • Man arrested on cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz car

    "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of Hawaii man inside his acupuncture practice

    Jon Tokuhara, 47, was found dead at his Honolulu business last month. The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and was given a $1 million bail.

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.

  • 2 Brothers Raised As Devout Christians Become Neo Nazis, Then Kill Their Family

    It was a tranquil Monday evening in suburban Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania — 55 miles northwest of Philadelphia — when Valerie Freeman called 911 on Feb. 27, 1995. What she'd see across the street in her brother and sister-in-law's home was anything but. "She told us that her nephew, Erik Freeman, would usually stop by her house, basically across the street, every day after school and he had not stopped there. So she went looking for him," Salisbury Township Police Officer Jeffrey Renninger t

  • After retrial, former Marine sentenced to 210 years in prison for raping girls in Cambodia

    Michael Joseph Pepe traveled to Cambodia in 2005 to drug and rape young girls, prosecutors say. A previous conviction was overturned in 2018.

  • Utah woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of New Hampshire couple on North Padre Island

    Amanda Noverr's guilty plea comes three months after her co-defendant, Adam Williams, pleaded guilty to the crime.

  • Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

    Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...

  • Florida Man Accused Of Gunning Down Brother Days After Being Released From Prison

    A central Florida man has been accused of gunning down his younger brother just five days after getting out of prison. Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, faces a series of charges, including premeditated murder, after authorities say he shot and killed his 19-year-old brother Brenden Ray Redman on Jan. 14 in Inverness, Florida — about an hour north of Tampa — before fleeing and taking another woman hostage at a nearby mobile home, according to a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies

  • Man shot 6 times during Shoreline pot shop robbery

    A man survived being shot six times in a marijuana shop robbery in Shoreline, Washington.

  • Man with 44 prior arrests charged with multiple felonies for brutal assault of Thai model on NYC subway

    A man has been charged in connection with a vicious attack that left a 23-year-old Thai model with a bloodied face in New York City last November. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 34th Street-Herald Square subway platform at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22. The victim, Bew Jirajariyawetch, was waiting for a train home when someone grabbed her from behind, dragged her along the platform, punched her in the face and took off with her wallet.

  • San Francisco Cops Have Been Using Rape Kits To Arrest Victims, DA Says

    The practice could dissuade sexual assault survivors from coming forward, said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

  • Armed man shot by officer in Fairfax County, police say

    Authorities say an officer shot an armed man Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

  • The Delphi Murders 5 Years Later: Family Hopes New Information Will Solve Case

    It’s been five years since the Delphi murders shook an Indiana town, and family says they’re still holding out hope that the case will be solved. Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German disappeared from the Delphi Historic trails while taking an afternoon stroll on Feb. 13, 2018, as previously reported. The bodies of the two friends were found the next day, about half a mile away. The case garnered widespread coverage, in part because Libby German used her cell phone to capture t

  • Elderly man in Oakland Chinatown attacked, son and bystander hurt while helping

    Oakland police said a man was arrested for elder abuse and battery charges in a Chinatown attack on Friday.

  • Man Wanted For Alleged Murder Of His Girlfriend Had Been Tracking Her For Months, Authorities Say

    A Texas man wanted by authorities in the killing of his girlfriend had allegedly tracked her for months before her death, according to new court records. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for Luis Angel Montes, 35, earlier this month in the death of his girlfriend Camerina Trujillo Perez, after Montes went on the run. As law enforcement authorities continue to try to track Montes down, new disturbing details are emerging about what investigators believe led to the murder

  • Escapee captured, some Mississippi prison staff suspended

    A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison over the weekend was captured Tuesday in a county where he had been convicted of murder, and about a dozen prison employees were suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the state Department of Corrections he was missing, a department spokesperson said. Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in coastal Harrison County, department spokesman Leo Honeycutt said. Timely notification of the Saturday escape from Central Mississippi could have been crucial to ensuring the faster capture of Wilson, who was treated at a hospital twice under a fake name for injuries he received while going over the prison’s razor-wire fence, Honeycutt said.

  • 'I hope you die in there': Lubbock mom confronts daughter's abuser during sentencing hearing

    Raymond Coronado was sentenced to 35-years in prison after admitting to raping a 7-year-old girl in 2017.