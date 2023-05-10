Former Puyallup substitute teacher charged with child porn, inappropriate contact

A former substitute teacher at the Puyallup School District has been charged with child pornography and inappropriately communicating with a student in his class.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Bryan Loveless on Friday, May 5, with second-degree child pornography and four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Loveless is not in custody. His arraignment is scheduled May 22.

Attorney Michael Stewart is representing Loveless. Stewart wrote in an email to the Puyallup Herald he doesn’t comment on pending criminal charges.

“At the arraignment I will be entering pleas of Not Guilty to each charge on behalf of my client, as is routine in all criminal cases,” Stewart wrote.

Loveless, 25, worked at the district from April 25 to July 7, 2022.

Charging papers state he was fired Aug. 26. School district spokesperson Sarah Gillispie wrote in an email he “resigned employment” on Aug. 12.

“As this is currently in legal proceedings, we have no additional information to provide,” Gillispie wrote to the Puyallup Herald.

The student was 17. She attended Rogers High School, where Loveless was teaching, according to the charging papers. The alleged abuse happened June 17 to Aug. 11.

Charging papers give this account:

The school district contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 11 about “explicit and inappropriate material” exchanged between Loveless and the student. Staff found the email exchanges because they were flagged for suspicious activity.

Loveless used his private email address to communicate with the student, who used her school email address. The email exchanges indicate that he visited her home for sex and vice versa, court records show.

Detectives discovered that the student allegedly sent Loveless sexually explicit photos, presumably of herself. The school district placed him on administrative leave the same day. He also sent the school district an email.

In the email, Loveless wrote: “I was reached out to by a student on my personal email during summer if that is the concern, however I did not have any further communication with the student, whether in person or via the internet.”

Story continues

Detectives found that Loveless and the student discussed topics such as family, hobbies, relationships and sexual desires. Email messages he allegedly sent to the student include:

“You are always more than welcome to my place when you are 18. (Before then it’s legal problem stuff). I wouldn’t recommend sneak out. Maybe pack your stuff, tell your step parents you’re moving out, and I can come pick you up and stuff. I’ve got some awesome Icecream recipes you have to try.”

“Please call me Bryan. It sounds less formal and more personal Plus would like to hear you say my name”

“I love you and want you in all sorts and amazing ways babygirl.”

Detectives visited the student at school in early September, during which she declined to speak, according to the charging papers. They also spoke with her guardian around the same time.

A search warrant was authorized in February for Loveless’ Google account. Detectives didn’t find any email exchanges between him and the student, according to the charging papers.

A school resource officer contacted the student in April, asking if she’d like to chat with law enforcement about what happened. She declined.

Pierce County offers a sexual assault support and information line at 253-474-7273.