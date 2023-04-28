Former Quincy city councilor new chief of staff to Braintree mayor

BRAINTREE – Former Quincy City Councilor Margaret Laforest is now the chief of staff and director of operations for Mayor Charles Kokoros.

The appointment was confirmed unanimously by the town council this week.

Mayor Charles Kokoros said he has known Laforest for years and called her a "results-driven leader with over 20 years of experience in government and nonprofit roles."

He said he recently worked with Laforest, who was regional director of the Massachusetts Office of Business Development of the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, in the effort to bring life sciences company Integra LifeSciences to the empty Haemonetics building on Wood Road. Kokoros lauded her skills in both budgeting and economic development.

"She moves at a very fast pace," Kokoros said of Laforest. "She learns very quickly. She will be a great asset to the community."

Margaret Laforest.

Laforest fills part of the vacancy created by the departure of Nicole Taub, who was both chief of staff and town solicitor. Taub starting working for the Boston Police Department in early March as chief of staff and legal advisor to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Council members offered their support and agreed with Kokoros that Laforest would be an asset to the town.

"I'm looking forward to a great relationship," said Council President Meredith Boericke.

District 2 Town Councilor Joseph Reynolds, who served as chief of staff under former Mayor Joseph Sullivan, wished Laforest luck in the job.

"I know what you are going to be up for and in for," Reynolds said.

The mayor appointed LaForest to the job on March 29. Under the town charter, the council has 30 days to confirm the appointment.

Laforest served on the Quincy City Council for eight years, representing Ward 1. She gave up the seat in 2017 in an unsuccessful bid for an at-large council seat.

She has also worked as vice president of tourism for the Quincy Chamber of Commerce and for Historic New England. Her volunteer roles include president and CEO of the U.S. Naval Shipbuilding Museum – USS Salem and president of the Hough's Neck Community Council.

