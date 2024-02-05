Former Quincy man accused of hiding evidence in fires at Jewish centers to face judge

BOSTON – A former Quincy resident has been extradited from Sweden to face charges in Boston federal court for what authorities said was his obstruction of an investigation into fires set at Jewish institutions in Arlington, Needham and Chelsea in May 2019.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, Alexander Giannakakis, 37, impeded the investigation into his now-deceased brother, who is suspected of setting the fires. His name has not been released.

Giannakakis was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in February 2022 on several charges related to obstructing the investigation into his brother.

Those charges include making false statements in a matter involving domestic terrorism; falsifying, concealing and covering up a material fact in a matter involving domestic terrorism; concealing records in a federal investigation; tampering with documents and objects; and tampering with an official proceeding.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to half a million dollars in fines.

After the indictment, Giannakakis was arrested by Swedish authorities in a Stockholm suburb at the request of the U.S. government, which subsequently sought Giannakakis’ extradition from Sweden to the United States to face the charges in Boston.

In connection with his arrest in Sweden, authorities learned that he unlawfully possessed a firearm and other weapons in Sweden, for which he was charged, convicted and imprisoned in Sweden.

On Dec. 4, 2023, near the completion of that sentence, the Supreme Court of Sweden ruled in favor of the United States’ extradition request. The Swedish government granted the request for Giannakakis’ extradition two weeks later.

He arrived at Logan Airport on Friday, Feb. 2, and was scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston Monday afternoon.

Giannakakis’ brother and the synagogue fires

According to the indictment, Giannakakis’ younger brother became the prime suspect in February 2020 of four fires set at Jewish-related institutions in the Boston area in May 2019.

The first fire was at a Chabad center in Arlington on May 11, with the second at the same location May 16.

The third fire happened at a Chabad center in Needham, and the fourth May 26 at a Jewish-affiliated business in Chelsea.

Giannakakis’ younger brother was hospitalized in a coma when he was identified as a suspect. He remained in a coma until his death later that year.

How Giannakakis is accused of obstructing the investigation into his brother

According to the indictment, Giannakakis left the U.S. for Sweden, where he was living at the time, with his younger brother’s electronic devices and papers in tow.

Giannakakis returned to the U.S. in March 2020 and was questioned by investigators, who later said he made false and misleading statements, according to court documents.

Giannakakis is accused of removing and concealing physical evidence that investigators believe implicated his brother. Shortly after concealing that evidence, Giannakakis left for Sweden.

