Former Quincy police lieutenant accused of soliciting minor for sex in Florida

QUINCY – A retired Quincy police lieutenant who has since moved to Florida was arrested on charges he tried to solicit a 14-year-old for sex.

Jeffrey Alan Burrell, 68, who retired from the Quincy Police Department in 2016 after a 31-year career, was one of 11 men arrested over four days as part of "Operation Keystroke," authorities said.

"They were grooming children and doing real nasty things online," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said. "Instead of meeting with children, they were met by law enforcement officers who were online posing as children."

Lights on the roof of a police vehicle.

"At one point, we had several (people) chatting at the same time with undercover detectives who they thought was a 14-year-old child, wanted to come have sex with these underage children," Leeper said.

Leeper said one of the men was Burrell, who now lives in Fort Myers, Florida.

"He contacted what he thought was a 14-year-old child and wanted her to perform sex acts on him in his car for $80," Leeper said.

"He stated he was in the Brunswick, Georgia, area and would come to meet her, but he lied," Leeper said. "He never showed up."

Leeper said Burrell was a law enforcement officer at the Lee County Port Authority Police Department in Fort Myers.

"The news of his arrest is both shocking and upsetting," Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan said.

Nassau County, Florida, is immediately north of Jacksonville, and extends north to the Georgia border.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Ex-Quincy cop accused of soliciting minor for sex in Florida