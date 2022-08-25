Former R. Kelly girlfriend testifies about encounters with singer’s underage goddaughter

CHICAGO — A former girlfriend of R. Kelly’s took the witness stand at his federal trial Thursday and testified that she had sexual contact with Kelly and his underage goddaughter at the behest of the singer, who also filmed and directed their encounters.

Lisa Van Allen testified she met “Jane,” Kelly’s goddaughter, in 1998. Jane would have been around 14 years old at the time, but Kelly told Van Allen she was 16, Van Allen said.

The three of them had three sexual encounters over the next three years, Van Allen testified, and Kelly filmed all of them. Van Allen used her hands to mime for the jury the way Kelly would set up the tripod and video camera.

Van Allen was calm on the witness stand but appeared somewhat nervous, swiveling in her chair and pausing often to sip from a water bottle. When she began to discuss the sexual contact with young Jane, her face grew very somber.

During the second filmed threesome, in 1999, Van Allen began crying because she did not want to participate, she testified.

“(Kelly) said ‘what was he going to do with this?’ ... I guess 'cause it wouldn’t have been good footage to watch if I’m on there crying.”

An encounter in 2000 was interrupted by Kelly’s team, Van Allen said. Kelly ordered “Jane” to hide in the bathroom, she testified, a request he did not make of Van Allen.

Later in the proceedings, Van Allen is also expected to testify that Kelly offered her money to recover video footage of one of their encounters.

Van Allen also testified for the prosecution at Kelly’s 2008 trial in Cook County, at which Kelly was ultimately acquitted of child pornography charges.

Van Allen, now 42, testified Thursday that she met Kelly in 1998, when she was 18. She was introduced to him at a video shoot and not long afterward began traveling to meet him in Chicago, she testified.

Soon afterward, she moved to Chicago outright and began a romantic relationship with Kelly, she testified. Kelly kept making her miss her flights when she visited, she said.

“I told him I couldn’t keep missing my flights, 'I’ll get fired,’” she testified. “ … he asked me what did I make and I told him. He ended up just giving me the cash.”

Kelly would direct her on what to do and what to say during their sexual encounters, she testified, and would often videotape them having sex, particularly when they had threesomes, she testified.

Kelly did not allow her to speak to or make eye contact with other men in his presence, she said. He would hit her if she didn’t “listen to Daddy,” she said.

Kelly, 55, is charged with 13 counts of production of child pornography, conspiracy to produce child pornography and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Also on trial are Kelly associate Derrel McDavid and another associate, Milton “June” Brown, who, according to the indictment, schemed to buy back incriminating sex tapes that had been taken from Kelly’s collection and hide years of alleged sexual abuse of underage girls.

Jurors in the closely watched case have so far heard from 14 other witnesses, including an alleged victim who testified last week Kelly videotaped sexual encounters with her when she was just 14, then pressured and ultimately paid off her and her family to remain silent. Clips from three of those videos were shown to the jury on Friday.

This week has been dominated by another key prosecution witness, Charles Freeman, a Kansas City merchandiser and who told the jury Kelly and his associates agreed to pay him up to a million dollars in the early 2000s to hunt down other incriminating videos before they could be made public.

The plot as described by Freeman on direct examination Tuesday spanned almost a decade, and unfolded in cities from Chicago to Kansas City and Atlanta, at Kelly’s music studio, concert venues and even the singer’s sprawling Olympia Fields mansion, where Freeman said he was told to strip naked and get in a pool to prove he wasn’t wearing a wire.

But that account came under withering scrutiny during nearly five hours of cross-examination Wednesday, with attorneys for Kelly and his co-defendants trying to paint Freeman as a liar and opportunist who has given inconsistent accounts about the conspiracy over the years.

Freeman was a key witness to the heart of the indictment alleging there was a conspiracy to cover up sexual misconduct by Kelly.

He has recounted his version of the two-decades-old events several times in recent years, including at least three under oath: Before a Cook County grand jury, in an affidavit for a federal grand jury, and now at Kelly’s trial.

All those accounts differ from each other, some in significant ways, and lawyers for both Kelly and McDavid pressed him on the discrepancies with increasing agitation. The wide-ranging inconsistencies included where Freeman first learned the whereabouts of the tape, how many tapes he took, when he learned what was on the tape and who was involved in the initial conversations about retrieving it.

Defense attorneys also delved into another intriguing twist: Freeman, who had remained silent for nearly 20 years, was initially brought to investigators’ attention in 2019 by California attorney Michael Avenatti, who has since been convicted of federal crimes of his own and sentenced to prison.

Freeman at first denied that Avenatti was with him during his Cook County grand jury appearance in February 2019, but acquiesced after Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, had him review a transcript showing he was in the room.

Neither side has confirmed whether Avenatti will be called as a witness in the trial.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks. Prosecutors on Wednesday told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber that they had hoped to rest their case in chief by the middle of next week, but the lengthy testimony by Freeman may have set that plan back.

