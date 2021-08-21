Former R. Kelly manager tells NY jury he bribed a Chicago official to get phony ID for Aaliyah

NEW YORK — A former tour manager for R. Kelly testified under a grant of immunity Friday that he bribed an official at a Chicago public aid office in 1994 to get a phony ID for 15-year-old Aaliyah Houghton so the budding superstar could marry Kelly.

“I went to the welfare office, I went in, and (said) like, ‘Hey, want to make some money?’ ” Demetrius Smith testified in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn, dropping his voice to a theatrical whisper.

Smith told the jury that Kelly flew back to Chicago in the middle of a tour because he found out Aaliyah thought she was “in trouble.” He said Kelly’s associate, Derrel McDavid, was pushing the singer to marry Aaliyah to protect himself.

“Protect the defendant from what?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez asked.

“Jail, I guess,” Smith said.

McDavid is currently facing indictment along with Kelly and a third member of the singer’s entourage in U.S. District Court in Chicago, where prosecutors have alleged they conspired to fix Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial by paying witnesses to change their stories.

Smith, who said he was a singer himself before starting to work for Kelly in the ′80s, testified under what’s known as an immunity agreement, which means prosecutors have assured he won’t be charged with any wrongdoing he might admit to on the stand.

He made an erratic and sometimes temperamental witness. At times, he testified like the showman he used to be, clearly reveling in telling jurors a dramatic story. Moments later, he would start to mumble, or take long, rambling detours. And when Judge Ann Donnelly sharply admonished him to answer questions directly — “I’m running out of patience,” she told him outside the jury’s presence — he grew snappish.

“Oh, you’re running out of patience?” he said. “We can go home then, right?”

Smith repeatedly asked if he could refer to his prior grand jury testimony before answering, apparently worried that any contradictions would open him to perjury charges.

“I’m getting older and I can’t just remember everything,” he said toward the end of his testimony Friday. “I’m truly uncomfortable talking about Aaliyah! Her parents are not here, and I don’t understand why I gotta do that.”

Teenage Aaliyah became Kelly’s protege after they were introduced by her uncle, Barry Hankerson, who was one of Kelly’s managers. Kelly wrote the songs for Aaliyah’s first album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.” She died in a plane crash in 2001.

Over and over, Smith said he thought Kelly and Aaliyah were “too playful” together. Only after repeated questioning from prosecutors did he admit he might have asked Kelly if he was “messing with” the teenager.

“He said no and I believed him,” Smith said. “I just thought they were too playful. I didn’t want to assume anything. I don’t want to assume anything now.”

Smith said he found out their relationship was more than platonic only when Kelly, looking concerned, told Smith that she thought she was pregnant.

Smith said he advised Kelly not to marry her, but went along with the scheme to stay in Kelly’s good graces.

Smith agreed to bribe someone at the welfare office to make a fake ID. Another of Kelly’s associates knew someone at a courier service, and they convinced that person to make Aaliyah a work ID, Smith said.

Even though the fake IDs did not have an age on them, an official in Maywood gave Aaliyah and Kelly a marriage license anyway, Smith said.

Ahead of Smith’s testimony, prosecutors showed jurors documents from the Cook County clerk’s office circa 1994: a marriage license application, a marriage license and a marriage certificate.

Kelly was listed as the groom and Houghton — who was actually 15 — as the 18-year-old bride.

The marriage was later annulled by a Michigan judge at the insistence of Aaliyah’s family.

Prosecutors are expected to resume their questioning of Smith on Monday.

Kelly, 54, is on trial in New York for a racketeering indictment alleging he was the head of a criminal enterprise that for decades leveraged his outsized fame to target young victims, groom them, abuse them and manipulate or blackmail them to keep them under his control.

Kelly’s lawyers, meanwhile, told jurors in opening statements Wednesday that Kelly is the victim of scorned women who are lying to make a name for themselves or earn a payday.

In earlier testimony Friday, the trial’s third day, a former member of Kelly’s entourage told the jury that he escorted “girlfriends” around on Kelly’s behalf and helped keep them confined to specific rooms at the singer’s suburban Chicago mansion more than a decade ago.

Anthony Navarro, who worked as a low-level assistant in Kelly’s music studio for more than two years beginning in 2007, was the first witness with experience in Kelly’s operation to testify in the singer’s racketeering trial in Brooklyn.

Navarro also told the jury he was often tasked with shuttling Kelly’s girlfriends and occasionally other guests to the Olympia Fields mansion. Navarro was not allowed to speak to them as he drove them around or when they were in the house, he said. On questioning from Kelly’s defense, he noted that none of the girlfriends he drove around looked like they were underage.

Once, while watching security footage at the Olympia Fields mansion, Navarro said he saw two people — one of whom he recognized as a previous guest at the house — run across the lawn after apparently having hopped the fence, he testified.

“They looked really young,” he said. “One girl in particular who had been there before looked really young. ... I thought they were like mid-aged teenagers.”

Working at Kelly’s lavish Olympia Fields home was a “weird time” in his life, Navarro said.

“The things you had to do was a bit uncomfortable,” he said. “It was almost like the Twilight Zone. You went into the gate, it was just a different world.”

On questioning from Kelly’s attorneys, Navarro said that guests to Kelly’s mansion usually got their IDs checked twice: once at the front gate and once at the front desk.

Navarro also said he never witnessed Kelly having sex on the property or any physical abuse.

(Megan Crepeau reported from New York and Jason Meisner from Chicago.)

