Former Radgowski inmate charged with assaulting correction officers

Nov. 27—MONTVILLE — A former inmate at the Radgowski building of the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center was arrested last week on charges related to the alleged assault of two correctional officers in August, according to police.

Carl Lionel Brooks, 27, whom state Department of Correction records indicate is now housed at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, was charged Nov. 18 with assault on a public safety officer and second-degree breach of peace.

Brooks was being held in the Radgowski building on a first-degree escape charge lodged in January by state police from the Bridgeport barracks, according to the state Judicial Branch. The charge applies to escape from a correctional institution or halfway house, among other forced residences.

Convictions on the Judicial Branch website show numerous drug and weapons charges going back to 2016.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the two officers were working together as a precaution due to a separate fight that had happened about an hour before. A female officer was giving instructions for roughly eight or nine inmates to leave Brooks' cell when Brooks became combative, the warrant said.

A 53-page critical incident brief from the Department of Correction referenced in the warrant said the female officer used "minimal force to redirect the inmate to the nearest wall" and was joined by the other officer, which led to Brooks throwing several closed-fist strikes "in the direction" of the officers.

A witness saw Brooks strike the female officer with a closed fist, the warrant said. The witness also said the second officer restrained Brooks so that the first officer was able to break free and secure Brooks' legs to the floor before the inmate was removed from the unit, according to the warrant.

The female officer in a statement said Brooks was intentionally trying to hurt her when he struck her with his hand and kicked her in the face, according to the warrant. The other officer said Brooks struck him with his elbows repeatedly in the back and neck and tried to bite him.

The extent of the injuries to the first officer's face, back and shoulder is unclear, though the warrant specifies both officers were taken for off-site medical evaluation and that the second officer was seen at a walk-in clinic and determined to have a left knee sprain, lumbar sprains and bruises.

Brooks was not injured, the warrant said.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced in September that the Radgowski building will be closed by the end of the year. It is one of three state correctional facilities marked for closure in the 2022-23 state budget. The Corrigan Correctional Center will remain in operation.

Ahead of the Dec. 31 closure, the correction department will be moving the inmate population "to appropriate facilities within the state's correctional system," the governor's office said in a news release at the time.

A correction department database said Brooks is being held at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution with a maximum release date of Dec. 15. He was initially estimated to be released on Oct. 16, the warrant said.