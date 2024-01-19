Former Raleigh County sheriff's deputy among January indictments
Jan. 18—A Raleigh County grand jury returned nearly 50 indictments in January, including indictments for a former Raleigh County sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting a juvenile and reckless driving and a Crab Orchard man accused of murder.
Former Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Joseph Adam Parks, 44, was indicted on charges related to an incident that occurred on May 4, 2023, when he was accused of tailgating and then forcing a teenager off a roadway in Raleigh County, according to local news reports.
The incident was brought to light in November following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by The Register-Herald with the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, which uncovered that Parks had lied in an investigation into the incident.
As a result, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield placed Parks on his office's Giglio list, which means Parks cannot serve as a witness for the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office due to his lack of credibility.
Sometime between the May incident and The Register-Herald's FOIA request in November, Parks left the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, though it's unclear if he was let go or fired.
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday confirmed Parks' departure but said he could not provide additional details on "personnel matters."
Parks was indicted on two counts — assault and reckless driving.
Although the indictment does not give any details on the May incident, it does specify that the assault victim was a juvenile, identified as T.H.
Demarco Jerron Edwards, 32, of Crab Orchard, was indicted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Edwards is accused of killing a 42-year-old woman at Barnes Mobile Home Park in Crab Orchard in August.
According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at the time of the incident, the incident was initially reported as a suicide.
However, when deputies arrived on the scene, they determined the death was a homicide.
Deputies said Edwards was seen running from the scene.
Since his arrest in August, Edwards has been held at Southern Regional Jail.
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom A) on Monday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Lisa C. Avis, 58, child abuse resulting in injury; battery and assault of a disabled child; felony conspiracy
Jamie E. Basham, 40, felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy
Hameen Nashon Cowan, 27, strangulation/domestic battery; fleeing on foot
Jess Edward Crew, 36, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Crystal Gale Daniels, 41, shoplifting third offense
Lee Jack Duncan, 40, embezzlement
Mary Danielle Ellison, 29, shoplifting-third offense
Adrian Nicole Handy, 27, taking the identity of another; forgery, 2 counts; uttering, 2 counts
Wannelle M. Ortiz, 51, child abuse resulting in injury; battery and assault of a disabled child; felony conspiracy
William Shumate II, 65, delivery of a controlled substance, 3 counts
Emmitt Wayne Tolbert IV, 23, fleeing with reckless indifference
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom B) on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Dakota Alderman, 29, distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors
Stephen Lloyd Calzado, 32, wanton endangerment with firearm; use of a firearm; domestic assault; brandishing; discharge of firearm within 500 feet of dwelling
Jeffrey Collins, 29, failure to register as a sex offender
Jared Samuel Cook, 44, shoplifting third offense
Joseph Tyler Hudson, 27, burglary; assault during the commission of a felony; domestic battery; destruction of property
Keeley Jane Kidd, 25, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy
Chad Eric McGraw, 46, threat to commit a terrorist act/intimidation of and retaliation against public officers, 3 counts; destruction of property; false report of emergency incident
Samantha Alexandria McMillion, 29, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy
Adrian Lance Morris, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/fleeing on foot
Jeffrey Dean Persinger, 33, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy
William Braxton Richards, 36, soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activities
Amber Chanel Ricottilli, 37, grand larceny
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Str., first floor courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Steven Julius Braskey, 44, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Austyn Gordon Dixon, 30, breaking and entering; entering without breaking, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts; grand larceny/petit larceny
Shaun Derrick Eagle, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts
Demarco Jerron Edwards, 32, first degree murder; use of a firearm
David Martinas Epperson, 50, shoplifting-third offense
Michael David Foley, 38, grand larceny; felony destruction of property
Terri L. Hughes, 46, shoplifting-third offense (case no. 24-F-18)
Terri L. Hughes, 46, shoplifting-third offense (case no. 24-F-41)
Carlton P. Musick, 44, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Christopher James Musick, 31, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 5 counts; third degree sexual abuse, 5 counts
Joseph Adam Parks, 44, assault; reckless driving
Benjamin Michael Toney, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom C) on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 1:30 p.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
James Tyler Agnor, 28, improper purchase of pervious metal; improper purchase of scrap metal, 3 counts; improper record of scrap metal purchase, 2 counts
Ryan Kelly Bayne-Durgan, 39, malicious wounding, 2 counts; wanton endangerment with a firearm, 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm
Domonique Janine Cook, 30, false claims; felony fraudulent schemes
Robert Lee Johnson, 27, offense by inmates; felony conspiracy
Albert Shacore-Joshua Jones, 28, offense by inmates; felony conspiracy
Brian Keigh Mann, 28, grand larceny; destruction of property; felony conspiracy
Kenneth Mitchell Meadows, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; obstructing a police officer
Andrew Wayne Miller, 33, offenses by inmate; felony conspiracy
Edward Miller, 44, delivery of a controlled substance
Anthony E. Painter, 34, child abuse resulting in injury; unlawful wounding
Scott Reynolds Thomas, 53, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny
Anthony Lee Tilley, 33, shoplifting-third offense, 2 counts/felony conspiracy
