Former Raleigh County sheriff's deputy among January indictments

Jan. 18—A Raleigh County grand jury returned nearly 50 indictments in January, including indictments for a former Raleigh County sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting a juvenile and reckless driving and a Crab Orchard man accused of murder.

Former Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Joseph Adam Parks, 44, was indicted on charges related to an incident that occurred on May 4, 2023, when he was accused of tailgating and then forcing a teenager off a roadway in Raleigh County, according to local news reports.

The incident was brought to light in November following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by The Register-Herald with the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, which uncovered that Parks had lied in an investigation into the incident.

As a result, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield placed Parks on his office's Giglio list, which means Parks cannot serve as a witness for the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office due to his lack of credibility.

Sometime between the May incident and The Register-Herald's FOIA request in November, Parks left the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, though it's unclear if he was let go or fired.

Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday confirmed Parks' departure but said he could not provide additional details on "personnel matters."

Parks was indicted on two counts — assault and reckless driving.

Although the indictment does not give any details on the May incident, it does specify that the assault victim was a juvenile, identified as T.H.

l l l

Demarco Jerron Edwards, 32, of Crab Orchard, was indicted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Edwards is accused of killing a 42-year-old woman at Barnes Mobile Home Park in Crab Orchard in August.

According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at the time of the incident, the incident was initially reported as a suicide.

However, when deputies arrived on the scene, they determined the death was a homicide.

Deputies said Edwards was seen running from the scene.

Since his arrest in August, Edwards has been held at Southern Regional Jail.

l l l

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom A) on Monday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Lisa C. Avis, 58, child abuse resulting in injury; battery and assault of a disabled child; felony conspiracy

Jamie E. Basham, 40, felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy

Hameen Nashon Cowan, 27, strangulation/domestic battery; fleeing on foot

Jess Edward Crew, 36, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Crystal Gale Daniels, 41, shoplifting third offense

Lee Jack Duncan, 40, embezzlement

Mary Danielle Ellison, 29, shoplifting-third offense

Adrian Nicole Handy, 27, taking the identity of another; forgery, 2 counts; uttering, 2 counts

Wannelle M. Ortiz, 51, child abuse resulting in injury; battery and assault of a disabled child; felony conspiracy

William Shumate II, 65, delivery of a controlled substance, 3 counts

Emmitt Wayne Tolbert IV, 23, fleeing with reckless indifference

l l l

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom B) on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Dakota Alderman, 29, distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors

Stephen Lloyd Calzado, 32, wanton endangerment with firearm; use of a firearm; domestic assault; brandishing; discharge of firearm within 500 feet of dwelling

Jeffrey Collins, 29, failure to register as a sex offender

Jared Samuel Cook, 44, shoplifting third offense

Joseph Tyler Hudson, 27, burglary; assault during the commission of a felony; domestic battery; destruction of property

Keeley Jane Kidd, 25, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy

Chad Eric McGraw, 46, threat to commit a terrorist act/intimidation of and retaliation against public officers, 3 counts; destruction of property; false report of emergency incident

Samantha Alexandria McMillion, 29, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy

Adrian Lance Morris, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts/fleeing on foot

Jeffrey Dean Persinger, 33, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy

William Braxton Richards, 36, soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activities

Amber Chanel Ricottilli, 37, grand larceny

l l l

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main Str., first floor courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Steven Julius Braskey, 44, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Austyn Gordon Dixon, 30, breaking and entering; entering without breaking, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts; grand larceny/petit larceny

Shaun Derrick Eagle, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts

Demarco Jerron Edwards, 32, first degree murder; use of a firearm

David Martinas Epperson, 50, shoplifting-third offense

Michael David Foley, 38, grand larceny; felony destruction of property

Terri L. Hughes, 46, shoplifting-third offense (case no. 24-F-18)

Terri L. Hughes, 46, shoplifting-third offense (case no. 24-F-41)

Carlton P. Musick, 44, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Christopher James Musick, 31, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 5 counts; third degree sexual abuse, 5 counts

Joseph Adam Parks, 44, assault; reckless driving

Benjamin Michael Toney, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

l l l

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom C) on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 1:30 p.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

James Tyler Agnor, 28, improper purchase of pervious metal; improper purchase of scrap metal, 3 counts; improper record of scrap metal purchase, 2 counts

Ryan Kelly Bayne-Durgan, 39, malicious wounding, 2 counts; wanton endangerment with a firearm, 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm

Domonique Janine Cook, 30, false claims; felony fraudulent schemes

Robert Lee Johnson, 27, offense by inmates; felony conspiracy

Albert Shacore-Joshua Jones, 28, offense by inmates; felony conspiracy

Brian Keigh Mann, 28, grand larceny; destruction of property; felony conspiracy

Kenneth Mitchell Meadows, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; obstructing a police officer

Andrew Wayne Miller, 33, offenses by inmate; felony conspiracy

Edward Miller, 44, delivery of a controlled substance

Anthony E. Painter, 34, child abuse resulting in injury; unlawful wounding

Scott Reynolds Thomas, 53, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny

Anthony Lee Tilley, 33, shoplifting-third offense, 2 counts/felony conspiracy

Email: jmoore@register-herald.com