Fired Raleigh detective accused of framing men in fake heroin deals is indicted

Former Raleigh Police Officer Omar Abdullah has been indicted on a felony obstruction of justice charge, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman announced Wednesday.

The indictment follows a lengthy investigation, Freeman wrote in an email. It also follow multiple federal lawsuits against the city that name Omar Abdullah and calls for him to be charged.

“From the beginning, we have taken the harm caused with great seriousness,” Freeman wrote.

The standard of criminal prosecution is different than that of civil liability, she wrote, and carries a much higher burden.

“The State Bureau of Investigation and our office has worked diligently to adhere this burden. Because this is a pending criminal matter now, our office has no further comment at this time,“ Freeman wrote.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated throughout the day.