Former Rankin County deputy tax collector accused of stealing thousands in trash fees

State Auditor Shad White said in a news release Thursday that former Rankin County deputy tax collector Tiffany Loftin allegedly stole thousands of dollars in trash collection fees from residents. Loftin now faces an embezzlement charge and will appear for arraignment Wednesday.

A former Rankin County deputy tax collector is facing an embezzlement charge after state officials say she stole thousands in trash collection fees.

In a statement released Thursday, State Auditor Shad White said special agents arrested Tiffany Loftin earlier that afternoon. A demand letter for $11,519.73 was presented to her upon arrest.

"My position is that there will be zero tolerance for theft of taxpayer funds," White said.

Logan Reeves, White's spokesperson, said Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert initially found discrepancies in account reporting and notified the auditor's office and the Rankin County Sheriff's Office earlier this year.

"It is hard to imagine something more disappointing than discovering someone you work with every day is stealing from taxpayers. Sadly, that is exactly what happened here," Gilbert said. "Rest assured, if a member of our team decides to violate the public trust, they will not get away with it for long."

Officials allege Loftin pocketed money from residents who came to the tax collector's office to pay their trash fees in cash. She then purportedly manipulated the county's accounting software to hide the theft.

During the investigation, security footage taken at the tax collector's office allegedly showed Loftin stuffing recently-collected fees into her pants.

Loftin was indicted by a Rankin County grand jury and will appear for arraignment Wednesday. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

