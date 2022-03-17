Former Rapid City priest who defrauded parishioners convicted on sexual misconduct charge

Mar. 17—RAPID CITY — A former priest from Rapid City has been sentenced to federal prison time for sexual misconduct, but a judge said that sentence won't begin until the defendant completes his first sentence from a separate case.

Marcin Garbacz, 43, of Rapid City, was sentenced to five years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund after he was convicted of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

In 2018, Garbacz was wanted by federal authorities after they determined he had established a scheme to defraud money from his parishioners at the Diocese of Rapid City, which he used to purchase expensive items for himself.

The Diocese says when Garbacz became aware of the investigation, he attempted to fly to Poland with $50,000 of his assets in tow. He was arrested by federal authorities in the Seattle-Tacoma airport, and eventually convicted by a federal trial jury of 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering, one count of transporting stolen money and five counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

While investigating the fraud case, federal authorities discovered on Garbacz's computer videos of an unclothed minor from one of his trips to Poland.

As his financial and tax fraud trial was wrapping up, a separate federal grand jury indicted Garbacz on February 19, 2020, on one count of illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place. In November 2021, he pleaded guilty to the charge.

At his March 11 sentencing hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Rapid City, Judge Jeffrey Viken decided Garbacz's five-year sentence would not begin until Garbacz completes his seven-year and nine-month sentence stemming from the financial and tax fraud conviction.

Garbacz was suspended from the ministry in May 2018 by then-diocesan Bishop Robert Gruss.

Following his sentencing, Garbacz was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.