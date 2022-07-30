Former real estate association officer indicted on theft charges

Jul. 30—A former executive officer of the Clatsop Association of Realtors has been indicted for identity theft, forgery and aggravated theft.

Deborah Lee Morrow, 61, allegedly used the identification of the realty association and one of its leaders more than a dozen times, according to the grand jury indictment.

She also allegedly forged checks more than a dozen times.

In addition, she allegedly stole money and other unauthorized expenses that belonged to the realty association, the indictment said.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between August 2019 and December 2020.

The indictment does not specify the total amount of money in question, but the state alleges the loss was more than $50,000.

Morrow could not immediately be reached for comment.

Morrow has served as the board chairwoman of the Warrenton-Hammond School District and has been involved in several other boards on the North Coast over the years.

"It sounds like (law enforcement) did a good job in digging into this," Lynn Brigham, the president of the realty association, said. "We support them, and we're going to continue to do what we can to support our members and keep the integrity and professionalism of the group together."

District Attorney Ron Brown declined to comment.

Doug Bell, a past president of the realty association, is named in the indictment as a victim of identity theft.

Upon hearing the news of the charges, he said, "Oh, good. Good for her."