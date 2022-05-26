Former reality star Josh Duggar sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in child pornography case

Josh Duggar in a booking photo following his arrest on 29 April 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for child pornography charges.

Duggar was a cast member on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting with his parents and siblings.

The show ran from 2008 until its cancellation in 2015.

In December 2021, the father-of-seven was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was initially arrested in April 2021 after a police detective found that child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. Duggar maintains his innocence.

Prosecutors originally sought the 20-year maximum sentence, citing the graphic images, as well as the ages of the children involved. It was argued that Duggar has a “deep-seated, pervasive and violent sexual interest in children”.

Upon being released, Duggar will be under mandated supervision for the next two decades and will be barred from having unsupervised contact with any children, including his own.

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna (Twitter: Josh Duggar)

In a statement after Duggar was charged last year, his parents Jim Bob and Michelle said: “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious.

“It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and [his wife] Anna and continue to pray for their family.”