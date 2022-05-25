Former reality TV star Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in child pornography case

Josh Duggar, the former reality TV star whose family was featured on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Duggar to 151 months in prison Wednesday in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville, according to local news station KNWA.

Prosecutors sought the maximum term of 20 years for Duggar, 34, according to the Associated Press. Duggar's lawyers, who were seeking a five-year sentence, maintained his innocence and said he would appeal.

Kris Connor/Getty Images

Duggar was arrested by Homeland Security in April 2021, after a Little Rock police detective found that child pornography was being shared by a computer linked to Duggar. Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December.

TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting in 2015, in light of allegations that Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Following an investigation that began in 2006, authorities concluded the statute of limitations on any potential charges had expired.

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends," Duggar said in a 2015 statement. "I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling."

Counting On, a spin-off series, was canceled in June in the wake of Duggar's child pornography trial.

