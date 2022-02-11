Former recovery center executive sentenced for 2019 drug charges

Feb. 10—The former recovery center executive and ex-NFL player who pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2019 was sentenced to probation in federal court on Thursday.

Jeffrey Hatch was charged as police investigated drug traffic between Manchester and Lawrence, Mass. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Hatch arranged to serve as a courier in July 2017, picking up drugs from a Massachusetts-based trafficker on behalf of a Manchester-based trafficker, and transported more than three pounds of what prosecutors described as fentanyl.

Hatch had struggled with addiction since the injuries ended his brief professional football career — the New York Giants drafted him in 2002, and Hatch ended his career in 2005 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In recovery by the late 2000s, Hatch was speaking about addiction and was given a job at the Granite Recovery Centers by Eric Spofford, who then owned the New Hampshire-based chain of recovery centers.

Hatch had risen to chief business development officer for Granite Recovery Centers when he was charged. He had relapsed after using opioids following a knee replacement surgery, Hatch said in 2019.

Then-Vice President Mike Pence had been set to visit the center on July 2, 2019, just days before the federal charges against Hatch were made public. The visit was scuttled without explanation from Washington., D.C.

Hatch's guilty plea was made public on July 19, 2019.

Hatch cooperated with the New Hampshire State Police investigation into the traffickers, according to court documents. His sentencing hearing was rescheduled and pushed back several times, until he was finally sentenced on Thursday.