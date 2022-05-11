Former Red Bank Council president charged with stealing thousands from non-profit

Nicolas Fernandes, Asbury Park Press
·2 min read

FREEHOLD — Former Red Bank Council President Hazim Yassin has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a non-profit education foundation, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Yassin, 32, of the Lincroft section of Middletown, has been charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Yassin is accused of stealing from Red Bank Education Foundation, where he was the treasurer, authorities said.

An audit by the foundation found that a series of unauthorized withdrawals had been made from the organization’s bank account, including four made in 2020 while the organization was inactive because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

More: Two suspects picked up on video during Jackson catalytic converter theft arrested: police

More: Two men, two juveniles arrested in attempted theft of Porsche in Marlboro

A subsequent investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau found that Yassin was responsible for the withdrawals totaling $7,650, and that some of the transactions were missing from the nonprofit’s treasury reports, authorities said.

Yassin's defense attorney, Robert A. Honecker, Jr., of Ansell Grimm & Aaron PC, defended his client's charges in a phone call with the Asbury Park Press.

“My client has donated hours of time and thousands of dollars to the Red Bank Educational Fund," Honecker said. "He has not intentionally diverted any funds. He intends to vigorously defend these charges."

The money that was withdrawn was meant for funding educational opportunities for science, technology, engineering arts and mathematics for low-income or disadvantaged students, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect was served with a summons and a first appearance in Superior Court is pending.

If convicted, he could face a prison term of up to five years.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ex-Red Bank Council president charged with theft from non-profit

