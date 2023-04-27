Former Red Bluff police lieutenant charged with stalking, burglary, resisting arrest

Red Bluff Police Department logo

A former Red Bluff police lieutenant has been charged with burglary, stalking, resisting arrest and related charges in connection with an incident involving his ex-wife last year in Anderson.

Daniel Wayne Flowerdew is scheduled to appear in Shasta County Superior Court on Monday on an arrest warrant that was issued after he was charged March 27, 2023, according to court records.

Flowerdew is charged with felony residential burglary and felony stalking in connection to an incident on May 13, 2022, according to charges filed in court. He is also charged with five misdemeanors, including vandalism, possessing burglary tools and three counts of resisting arrest.

While Flowerdew was initially arrested in May 2022, it took more than 10 months for charges to be filed against him.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. on May 13, 2022, when a woman called 911 to report something shattered the window of her home in the 2500 block of Jason Court, according to an Anderson Police Department report.

The woman told emergency dispatchers that the person responsible might be Flowerdew. The woman, who is not being identified, said another woman who was visiting her had recently filed for divorce from Flowerdew.

When officer Beau Hamilton arrived at the home on Jason Court, he saw a white GMC Yukon parked nearby on the street that was registered to Flowerdew. As Hamilton was checking out the vehicle, he heard a rustling in nearby bushes, the report says.

He asked the person to come out, but he did not get a reply. By this time, two more officers had arrived. The person in the bushes continued to make rustling noises but would not emerge despite the officers’ orders to come out, the report says.

One officer walked around to get another look into the bushes and Hamilton heard that officer yell, “show me your hands!” the report says.

Daniel Wayne Flowerdew

The officers found Flowerdew down on all fours trying to hide in the bushes. He still did not come out, even though the officers had him at gunpoint and ordered him out of the bushes.

He eventually crawled out of the bushes on all fours. Hamilton wrote in the report that he saw a pair of handcuffs hanging from Flowerdew’s rear waistband. The officers told him to lie flat on the ground, but he did not comply, so all three officers used their body weight to push him down and handcuff him.

When officers searched Flowerdew they found a cell phone, car keys, the handcuffs and a can of pepper spray. After he was placed in a patrol car, police searched his vehicle and found a black leather case containing lock picking tools. Officers also found paperwork with Flowerdew’s name on them and three pieces of retired Red Bluff police identification cards.

The complaint filed by the district attorney’s office said Flowerdew had numerous burglary tools on him, including a picklock, crowbar, screwdriver, vice grip pliers, water pump pliers, a slidehammer, Slim Jim tool, a bump key, master key and a floor safe door puller.

When officers conducted a background check, they found that Flowerdew had an emergency protective order filed against him the day before, on May 12, 2022.

When police asked whether he knew about the order, he told them he was drunk when he received notice of the court documents, the report says. A domestic violence-related restraining order was filed May 17, 2022, against Flowerdew in Alameda County, according to court records there.

When officers asked him why he was outside the home on Jason Court, Flowerdew told them the woman who lived there was having problems with a pedophile, the report says. He also told Hamilton that he did not break the window at the victim’s home.

“I asked him what was going to happen when I received camera footage of him at the house and he stated, ‘It’s not me.’ Flowerdew went on to tell me how he was contacted by Emeryville Police regarding the EPO (emergency protective order) and felt it was ‘f--king bull----,’” Hamilton said in his report.

In an interview with the Record Searchlight, the woman who lived at the home disputed Flowerdew’s account that he was in the area watching for a pedophile. She said she felt Flowerdew threw a “boulder” through her window to get at his ex-wife, who was staying there at the time.

Flowerdew could not be reached for comment. An Anderson police official said he could not comment on the case, but said more information would be forthcoming next week.

The police report says a window to the residence was broken and there was broken glass littered across the floor of the home, near where the window had been broken. There was also a large chunk of concrete in an open dresser drawer in the living room, “and was most likely what was used to break the window,” the report says.

