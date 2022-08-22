Former Red Jacket student who brought gun to school pleads guilty

SHORTVSILLE, NY — The former Red Jacket student who law enforcement officials said brought an armed handgun to school and held the school principal in his office earlier this year has pleaded guilty to several felony charges.

The student, who is 15 and whose name has not been released publicly, pleaded guilty Friday afternoon. He was indicted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon occurring on school grounds, and one count of first-degree attempted robbery. He will serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of nine years in an Office of Children and Family Services facility.

Although this was an “unfortunate situation,” no one was hurt or seriously injured, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said.

“I think the training that was there and provided, and the reaction of the principal being able to de-escalate things and be able to disarm this child, likely saved lives, including the life of this child,” Ritts said. “It’s an absolutely just resolution and the hope is that this young man is able to sort himself out, with the services that are provided at OCFS, and he’ll be able to start anew when he’s released and be a productive member of society.”

Former Red Jacket High School Principal Mark Bracy was able to disarm the student after about three hours without incident. Bracy, who will soon be starting a new job in the Greece school district, last week was recognized for his heroism during the incident, receiving the Liberty Medal, which is considered the state Senate's highest honor, from state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, and the Shortsville Fire Department’s Medal for Lifesaving.

This was one of those incidents where any number of things could have led to a tragic turn.

This was one of those days when school personnel and investigators are in the moment, addressing the professional aspect of the case, Ritts said.

Then, when you step back and take a breath, and you realize what this could have been, it’s more than a little bit daunting, Ritts said, adding that he knows people who attend that school, he knows people whose children attend that school, and he knows folks who work in that school.

“We were close to a real disaster,” Ritts said. “It could not have ended any better.”

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Former Red Jacket student who brought gun to school pleads guilty