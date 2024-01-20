Former Red Raider, Terrance Shannon Jr. to resume play for Illinois

TechCrunch

Oleria, a startup providing access management tools primarily for enterprise customers, today announced that it raised $33 million in a Series A round led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry Ventures and Zscaler. Oleria was co-founded in 2022 by Jim Alkove and Jagadeesh Kunda. Alkove, an ex-Microsoft CVP and former "chief trust officer" at Salesforce, where he met Kunda, says that he'd "long been vexed" by the challenge of delivering cybersecurity while not preventing business partners from doing their jobs.