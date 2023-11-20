Former Red Sox pitcher battling kidney disease, needs donor

A former Red Sox pitcher and Massachusetts native is asking for help from the Fenway Faithful.

Jeff Plympton, who spent eight years in the Red Sox organization, is battling Polycystic Kidney Disease and needs a new kidney.

The 57-year-old, who was born in Framingham, grew up in Plainville and has lived and worked in Wrentham for the past 33 years as the director of recreation wrote a passionate plea on his Facebook page.

“I have a kidney condition called Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD). It is a hereditary condition that I have known about for many years. But I knew as the condition progressed it would be around this age my kidneys would fail. The human body only requires one kidney to function, but we all have 2. For the past 4 months, I have been screened/tested extensively to be placed on a regional transplant list. It is a real step in the right direction that I am on the Transplant List.”

Although Plympton is on a transplant list, he says that process can take six to eight years.

If you are able to help Plympton, you can contact him on Facebook or contact Rhode Island Hospital directly:

Living Donor Information: lifespan.org/donorguide

Division of Organ Transplantation 593 Eddy Street, APC 921 Providence, RI 02903

Sarah Gibb Tel: 401-444-3091

