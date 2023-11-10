Former Red Wing city employee accused of stealing over $30k from city

Nov. 9—RED WING — A former Red Wing City employee has been charged with felony theft by swindle for stealing more than $30,000 from the city during her time working with its financial department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Goodhue County last week.

Kaleen Ann Gustafson, 38, of Welch, is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 22.

Prosecutors allege that Gustafson used various techniques to steal the money, including forging signatures and checks. Some of the money was allegedly sent to her own photography business. She was hired by the city in March 2022. She is no longer employed by Red Wing, according to a city official.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Red Wing Police Department was notified by the city in February 2023 that Gustafson was accused of stealing money from the city.

When questioned by police, Gustafson, who handles financial matters for Red Wing, said she had deposited duplicate checks by mistake to get petty cash for different city departments. The issue, she told police, was that there was a mix-up with her using her own money for the city's petty cash and that she expected to pay herself back and deposit the correct cash into the city's petty cash box.

When questioned about the still missing cash, Gustafson said she had it, prompting the officer questioning her to say that it looked like theft to him and he wondered how she did not know she had an extra $1,000 on her person. She also said she used that money to enter into a raffle.

After being told the amount she took could constitute a felony and it would look better if she admitted to what she did, she told the officer about another incident involving money paid for a conference.

Gustafson told the officer she did not plan to steal money and confirmed she had planned to pay it back, though she did not admit to creating any fake invoices.

After meeting with police, Gustafson sent an email to city officials hoping to pay back what was owed and resign.

"My sincerest apologies for the misjudgment on my part. I just met with Officer Sather. I accept full blame for the two issues that arose today. I understand this speaks poorly on my character. There are no excuses to make this right. I hope I can make this right. I hope I can make this right. Pay back the funds and resign? I've never broken the law in my life and I apologize for this. The last 6 months of my life have been a blur and tougher then most. Let me make this right with you guys. I'm so sorry, KELLY GUSTAFSON," she wrote in the email.

An internal investigation by the city found that Gustafson stole $30,699.29 from the city. She did this, investigators said by forging signatures, turning in invalid payment authorizations for things like mileage reimbursement, manipulating vendor accounts to pay her own company, Backwoods Photography and double paying vendors and then voiding the checks.

When asked during an October 2023 interview by law enforcement if she could explain why the checks would be written out to her business, Gustafson said could not.

"I literally lost my mind," she told police. "I don't even know what I was doing honestly."