Former Redding CHP officer sent to prison for receiving child pornography

A former California Highway Patrol officer formerly from Redding was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Timothy Allen Horwath, 53, was also ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution and a $5,100 special assessment for receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Sacramento.

After his release from prison, he will be on parole for 10 years, officials said.

From Feb. 25 to Oct. 10, 2019 Horwath allegedly received depictions of children engaging in "sexually explicit conduct" during non-work time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The images include children as young as 3 and 4-year-old being sexually abused by adult males, officials said.

He was arrested in December 2019, and while he was out of jail on bond he violated the conditions of his release, officials said.

He was ordered not to use the internet while he was on bond, but investigators found out he had a home internet subscription and an iPhone that he used for WhatsApp encrypted conversations with females, and many of interactions were sexual in nature," officials said.

Horwath's bond was revoked after a search warrant confirmed he violated terms of his release, officials said.

Horwath faced a maximum term of up to 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine, but received 10 years and one month behind bars, officials said. The minimum prison sentence was 5 years, officials said.

This case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol’s Computer Crimes Investigation Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina McCall prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Former Redding CHP officer sent to prison for receiving child porn