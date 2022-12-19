Former Reds pitcher ‘Mr. Perfect’ Tom Browning dies at 62

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning has died at the age of 62.

The team announced Browning’s passing in a social media post Monday afternoon.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

>> Tipp City detective facing charges after allegations of off-duty misconduct during party in August

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Browning’s home in Union, Kentucky Monday afternoon on reports of a man, later identified as Browning, found not breathing on a couch, our news partners at WCPO reported.

First responders attempted to resuscitate Browning, but were not able to and he was pronounced dead around 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office told WCPO that no foul play was suspected in his death.

Browning was drafted by the Cincinnati in 1982 and made major league debut in 1984. He won a World Series with the Reds in 1990 and was an All-Star in 1991.

On Sept. 16, 1988, Browning threw a perfect game. To this day, he remains the only Reds pitcher to throw a perfect game.

Browning was with the Reds until 1994. He spent one year with the Kansas City Royals before retiring in 1995. He was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hal of Fame in 2006.

Browning spent time in the Miami Valley, serving at the pitching coach for the Dayton Dragons in 2015.

Reaction poured in on social media from teammates, baseball executives, reporters, and fans following the news of his death.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.