Former Refugio officer accused of injuring infant with pepper spray stands trial

A sign posted outside of the Paredes home in Refugio on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the day former Refugio police officer Lee Jordan was set to stand trial for felony injury to a child.

REFUGIO — The trial of a former police officer accused of injuring a 3-day-old infant with pepper spray last year began Tuesday morning.

Lee Jordan, 38, is accused of recklessly causing injury to the child during a March 12, 2021, traffic stop in Refugio. A Refugio County grand jury indicted him on that charge and a misdemeanor charge of official oppression. The lesser charge was later dismissed by a district judge.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who is prosecuting the case, and Jordan's attorney, Eric Perkins, of Corpus Christi, selected the jury on Monday. Should the jury find Jordan guilty, 24th District Court Judge Jack Marr will assess the punishment.

Injury to a child is a state jail felony that is punishable by 180 days to two years in state jail. A fine of up to $10,000 could also be assessed. A conviction would require Jordan to indefinitely surrender his peace officer license.

After Jordan was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, Poynter and Perkins gave jurors opening statements and outlined what evidence and testimony will be presented.

Former Refugio police officer Lee Jordan's trial started on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Refugio County Courthouse.

In his opening, Poynter told jurors the evidence will show Jordan's decision to use his pepper spray was unwarranted and recklessly caused injury to then-3-day-old Rico Paredes, who was sitting in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle during the stop.

Poynter said he will call to the stand the Refugio chief of police, an officer who assisted with the traffic stop, the Texas Ranger who investigated the incident and the mother of the infant, Chelsea Berlanga.

Their testimony will show the jury Jordan's decision to use pepper spray was reckless because "when you use it, it gets everywhere — it fills the room," Poynter said.

Conversely, Perkins said the evidence — mainly hospital records and body-worn camera footage taken by Jordan — shows the infant, Rico Paredes, was not injured.

Instead, the evidence will show that Jordan acted appropriately during the stop and arrest of the infant's father, Michael Paredes, who had an outstanding warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm at the time, Perkins said.

He said the decision to use pepper spray was the best action considering a run-in Jordan had with the father a few weeks before. Then, Perkins said, Paredes threatened Jordan.

"Using (pepper spray) was the least Officer Jordan could have done," Perkins said.

Poynter called Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz to the stand, and jurors were shown footage of the arrest that was recorded on Jordan's body-worn camera.

The footage, which was heavily inundated with wind noise at times, shows Jordan performing a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Paredes. Jordan clocked the vehicle going 47 mph in a 30 mph zone on a residential street.

After speaking with the couple, Jordan returns to his vehicle and makes some calls on the radio and a handheld phone, arranging to arrest the father on the outstanding warrant. When he goes to make the arrest, Paredes asks the officer if he can make a phone call, to which Jordan says no.

Lee Jordan is pictured accepting an award in March 2021 after the Refugio City Council selected him as the 2020 Officer of the Year.

The video shows Paredes saying he is trying to make the phone call to have someone come pick up his wife and child. Paredes then appears to become angry with the officer, and Jordan pulls out his pepper spray and deploys it into the father's face.

After Jordan pulls Paredes from the vehicle, the father yells out, trying to wipe his eyes as he is put in handcuffs.

"My baby is in there! My baby is in there," he yelled.

Berlanga, the mother, yells at Jordan as he comes around the vehicle, standing between the officer and the crying baby in the car seat.

"You sprayed him! You sprayed him! Get away from me," she yelled.

Jordan is shown wrestling the mother, who had given birth just days before, to the ground. Emergency medical services are called and are seen on the footage taking the mother out on a stretcher.

The footage shows Jordan speaking with Paredes, who is in handcuffs and telling Jordan he will "see him in court." Jordan at one point uses wipes and a bottle of water to treat Paredes' eyes, which the father says are burning from the pepper spray.

Jordan then transports the father to a nearby hospital, where the two talk while waiting in the lobby.

The footage shows Paredes asking Jordan why he pepper-sprayed him, to which the officer replies, "Next time, take that into consideration when you defy cops."

Just days before the March arrest, the Refugio City Council named Jordan the 2020 Officer of the Year — his first year on the small police force. The council placed him on leave in the weeks after the criminal indictment and, in January, voted to terminate his employment with the city.

His termination came just weeks after Berlanga filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Refugio related to the traffic stop.

The lawsuit, seeking compensation, states the infant suffered difficulty breathing, irritated skin and swollen eyes, and he had a "blister-like rash" on his face and a "pimple-like irritation" on his chin.

In a response filed on Dec. 17, 2021, lawyers representing the city sought governmental immunity and argued that all actions Jordan took were based on probable cause, according to the document.

The parties agreed not to discuss the lawsuit, which was still pending as of Tuesday, during Jordan's criminal trial.

