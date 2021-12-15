Former Regis employee would avoid jail by repaying stolen money

Dec. 14—EAU CLAIRE — If a former employee pays back $23,500 she stole while working for Regis Catholic Schools, she will be able to avoid significant time behind bars.

Former accounting assistant Wendy S. Cronin, 57, 6 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to charges of theft in a business setting and obstructing an officer in Eau Claire County Court.

However, she signed a deferred prosecution agreement giving her five years to repay the stolen money, which would prompt the district attorney to drop charges.

Should Cronin repay Regis entirely plus a $2,350 restitution surcharge by Dec. 13, 2026, two out of the three charges against her would be dismissed, according to the agreement.

If she pays back at least $20,000, but not fully repay Regis before the agreement's term is over, the most severe charge against her would be dropped, but lesser ones would stand. And for that, Cronin would be required to serve 10 days in jail or complete 80 hours of community service.

Failing to pay at least $20,000 in restitution within the next five years would void the agreement and result in Cronin returning to be court to be sentenced on the charges.

Terms of the agreement prohibit Cronin from having contact with the Regis Catholic School System, which includes in-person, phone, mail or any electronic communications.

The agreement requires that Cronin maintain full-time employment or school, but she cannot have duties that include handling finances unless approved in advance by a coordinator in the District Attorney's Office.

She also must pay a $250 fee to the District Attorney's Office for administering the agreement.

Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 14, 2026, when the judge will hold a hearing to determine if Cronin satisfied terms of the deferred prosecution agreement.

When the case was first filed against Cronin in September 2020, she faced two charges — felony theft in a business setting and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. If she would be convicted of that felony, it would mean she could be sentenced to up to five years in prison on that charge alone.

Amended information filed Monday in the case added a third charge — misdemeanor theft in a business setting. According to online court records, Cronin pleaded guilty to that lesser charge, and Judge Sarah Harless ordered Cronin to pay court costs and provide a DNA sample.

According to the criminal complaint:

Regis Catholic Schools told police in September 2019 about multiple instances of missing cash and check deposits. The school system's head controller found 16 missing deposits from Feb. 26, 2018 through Sept. 9, 2019.

The missing money was traced back to sporting event gate receipts, athletic fees, spring play ticket sales, reimbursement for a staff team-building event and a Penny Wars fundraiser.

Nearly all of the deposits would've been cash from the various schools that were delivered to Regis Catholic Schools' satellite office at 2728 Mall Drive.

Cronin, who began working for Regis in September 2017, was the only person at that office responsible for receiving, logging and depositing money that came from the schools.

Police spoke with Cronin in September 2019 to ask about her personal financial situation. She said she was not doing well, but did not have many debts aside from monthly bills and a car loan.

At the end of that month, Cronin abruptly resigned from her job at Regis Catholic Schools. Before leaving, she deleted her personal computer folder on the Regis network and took her personal financial documents from the office.

Police reviewed Cronin's personal bank records and found numerous cash deposits into her account during the time the Regis deposits were missing.

Following her resignation, police interviewed Cronin again. She said she'd quit her job at Regis because she didn't like the work environment.

When police asked Cronin where she got cash for the deposits in her account, she replied "not from Regis, if that's what you're asking. I did not steal from Regis."