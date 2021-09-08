Former Renaissance Festival supervisor admits to sexually assaulting 3 female teen workers

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·2 min read

A onetime Renaissance Festival and Trail of Terror supervisor could spend more than a decade in prison for sexually assaulting three teenage girls when they worked for him at the seasonal attractions in the southwest metro.

Bryan E. Ellinger, 31, of Shakopee, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court in connection with assaults from 2012 to 2017 while he managed staff at the entertainment venues.

The plea agreement calls for Ellinger to admit to single counts of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange other similar counts being dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24 before Judge Paula Vraa. While attorneys on both sides are allowed to argue the length of Ellinger's term, the plea agreement points out that he could receive a sentence as long as 19-plus years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, that would mean Ellinger would spend roughly 12 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

One of the three women told police that she was 15 when the 24-year-old Ellinger took her into a Trail of Terror trailer in 2012 and had sex with her, according to the charges. Another woman told police that she was 17 and Ellinger, then 28, assaulted her in 2017 on the job at the Renaissance Festival and at the Trail of Terror, the criminal complaint read. She also said Ellinger took her to his mother's home and forced her to join in sex with him and his girlfriend.

No matter the length of sentence, Ellinger must be registered for life with the state as a predatory offender.

"I guess I have predator behavior because I'm a predator" and need therapy for sex addiction, one of the two criminal complaints quoted the previously convicted sex offender as saying in a jailhouse phone call in March.

Apart from these cases, Ellinger has at least two convictions for sex-related crimes in Minnesota, according to court records. He was charged in Scott County as a juvenile in 2007 and found guilty of third-degree sexual assault for having sex with someone more than two years younger than him, as well as indecent exposure. He was convicted as an adult for failing to register as a predatory sex offender in 2009.

About a year later, he started working for Trail of Terror and the Renaissance Festival. Early this year, a spokeswoman for the operators of the two attractions said the company does not initiate background checks on prospective contractors but has them promise in writing to follow its policies, including avoiding harassment or causing other harm. Each of the contractors also attests to having a history free of crimes or conduct that causes or risks violence against vulnerable adults or children.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian National Railway makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for workers

    The company's vaccination policy will apply to all employees and new hires in Canada and its units. It will also apply to CN's contractors, consultants, agents and suppliers and anyone who accesses the company's Canadian properties. Requests for medical or religious exemptions will be considered by CN on an individual basis, it said.

  • A dubious legacy of 9/11: New documentary makes case that Liberty City 7 were ‘railroaded’

    A few years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a group of mostly young Black men of kindred spirit found themselves hanging out together in the Miami area.

  • Domestic abuse survivors say they couldn't get help despite Pentagon program

    The lack of support for survivors is a story CBS News heard repeatedly during its two-year investigation into domestic violence in the military.

  • Fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to begin

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial on Wednesday in federal court, with prosecutors poised to lay out fraud charges against the former Silicon Valley star accused of lying about her now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion. In one of the most closely watched trials of a U.S. corporate executive in years, Holmes, 37, is accused of making false claims about the company, including that its devices designed to draw a drop of blood from a finger prick could run a range of tests more quickly and accurately than conventional laboratory means. A 12-member jury in San Jose, California, is set to hear opening arguments in the trial being presided over by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, starting with the prosecution.

  • Novavax begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine

    Participants will receive a combination of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster. "Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax, said in a statement. Novavax had said in May it expects seasonal influenza and COVID-19 combination vaccines to likely be critical in combating emerging COVID-19 variants.

  • Career criminal sought for Bronx shooting death of ex-con who once witnessed his own brother’s murder

    A career criminal is being sought by police for the Bronx shooting death of an ex-con who once witnessed his own brother’s murder, police said Wednesday. Police believe Ishmael Simmons, 35, shot Shakeinne Jones the night of Aug. 7 in a confrontation on Anderson Ave. near W. 164th St. in Highbridge. They released a mugshot of Simmons Wednesday and are asking the public’s help tracking him down. ...

  • Suspected murder-suicide leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead in Ohio home

    Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

  • Viral video of student attack could lead to adult criminal charges at Howell High School

    Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.

  • 'I tried to stop him but I couldn't': Girl, 15, raped in sea at Bournemouth speaks out about ordeal

    The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.

  • Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

    Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

  • Daughter cradles her dying mother on sidewalk after couple is shot in Long Beach

    Maricela Honorato died along with her boyfriend, Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, after being gunned down in Long Beach as the couple returned from a day of fishing.

  • Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby

    An Alabama mother is in custody for capital murder and domestic violence. Lashana Henderson’s 2-month-old baby girl is in critical […] The post Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cops Charge Zip-Tie Guys Who Ambushed School Principal Over COVID Rules

    Instagram/Kelly WalkerAll three members of an Arizona trio who barged into an elementary school principal’s office with zip ties and threatened to place her under citizen’s arrest for following public health guidelines have instead been arrested themselves, the Tucson Police Department confirmed.“58-year-old Frank Tainatongo was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing yesterday,” Tucson PD spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas told The Daily Beast. “He would be the third person cited and relea

  • Dog Rescued After Being Chained to Steel Rod on Beach as the Tide Came in, Mass. Man Arrested

    "The dog was at risk [of] drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn't been found," Massachusetts State Police said

  • Mom found dead, daughter injured after crash, WV cops say. They were missing for days

    The two were reported missing on Sept. 3, officials said.

  • New Video Of Suspect Wanted In Harlem Shooting

    Police released new video of a suspect they're looking for after a shooting in Harlem left two people, including a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition.

  • Man Arrested After Tesla Camera Captures Staged Collision in Louisiana

    A man was arrested for falsifying a police report after a Tesla camera captured him staging an accident, authorities in Slidell, Louisiana, said.This video was released by the Slidell Police Department, who said it was taken on September 3. It shows the man, identified by police as Arthur Bates Jr, falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.According to police, Bates called 911 to report a Tesla hit him and had fled the scene. The man said he suffered injuries to his back, leg, and neck, and dispatchers sent an ambulance and fire truck to the location.Police said they determined Bates lied about the incident after locating the driver and reviewing the Tesla camera footage. Bates confessed to falsifying the report and was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response,” police said. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful

  • NXIVM's Second-in-Command Helped Build a Culture of Abuse, Survivors Say

    NEW YORK — Three days after Ivy Nevares told a Brooklyn jury last fall about the lasting pain that the NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere had inflicted on her, she got a phone call. The caller did not want to talk about Raniere, who had just been sentenced to 120 years in prison. He called, according to a letter Nevares later sent to a judge, with a warning: Do not talk about Nancy Salzman. “I felt intimidated and, after the call, was deeply upset for days,” Nevares wrote. Sign up for The Morning n

  • 3 Vermont State Troopers resign as FBI launches fake COVID vaccine cards probe

    Three Vermont State Troopers have resigned following an investigation into an alleged fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme, the Vermont State Police said in a statement on Tuesday.Driving the news: The former troopers are suspected of creating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, per the statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The case has been referred to the U.S. Attorney Office in Vermont and the FBI, which has opened an investigation into the

  • Warning signs flashed for years before mother allegedly killed 2 kids. Baltimore officials search for where the system failed.

    Authorities were alerted time and again to the young mother’s unstable mental health. First, when she turned her parents’ gas oven to high, ignited the stove burners, assembled a shrine of family photos and left their house to burn. Then, when she confessed starting the fire to police detectives while social workers interviewed her children at the Baltimore Child Abuse Center. Later, when she ...