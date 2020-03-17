Former Rep. Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., was sentenced to 11 months in prison Tuesday for misusing campaign funds.

Hunter pleaded guilty in December to a corruption charge after prosecutors said he and his wife "converted and stole" more than a quarter million dollars in campaign funds for their own use over a period of several years.

The campaign money went to luxury personal expenses such as private school tuition for his children, his wife's shopping sprees, family trips to Hawaii, and Thanksgiving in Italy, according to prosecutors.

"I failed to monitor and account for my campaign spending. I made mistakes, and that's what today was all about," Hunter told reporters in December.

In his signed plea agreement, Hunter specifically acknowledged that the "object of the conspiracy was for the Hunters to convert campaign funds for their own personal benefit and enjoyment, and for the personal benefit of others with whom they had personal relationships."

He resigned from his position in January, just more than a year after winning a sixth term.

Hunter faced up to five years in prison. His 11-month sentence includes three years of probation. His wife, Margaret, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds and was expected to testify against her husband of more than 20 years if the case went to trial.