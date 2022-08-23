Former Rep. Perry Hooper arrested on sexual abuse charge

Perry Hooper, Jr., leads a small rally after the Donald Trump supporter boat parade at Lake Martin on Saturday September 19, 2020.

Former Rep. Perry Hooper of Montgomery has been arrested and charged on a count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department, wrote in an email Tuesday that Hooper, 67, was charged in connection with an incident that occurred at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16, in the 100 block of Commerce Street in Montgomery, near the intersection with Bibb Street. He was taken into custody by United States marshals on Tuesday.

Messages seeking comment were sent on Tuesday to Hooper. He was listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Detention Center as of early Tuesday afternoon. He was being held on $15,000 bond.

Hooper served as a Republican in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1983 to 2002. He also co-chaired former President Donald Trump's election campaign in Alabama in 2016, and has been a vocal advocate of the former president.

The Code of Alabama describes sexual assault in the first degree as subjecting "another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion" or "subjecting another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being incapacitated." A person convicted of the charge, a Class C felony, can face up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Return to montgomeryadvertiser.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Former Alabama Rep. Perry Hooper arrested on sexual abuse charge