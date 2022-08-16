Former Rep. T.J. Cox arrested by FBI in California

The FBI arrested former one-term Rep. T.J. Cox on dozens of charges related to financial fraud, according to public records with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest took place around 8:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Fresno, Calif., according to the records. A statement from the Justice Department said the former congressman was charged with "15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud."

Cox came to Congress in the 2018 Democratic wave, defeating Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) in a battleground district. He lost his 2020 rematch with Valadao by about 1,500 votes. Cox mulled running again in 2022, but ultimately endorsed Democrat Rudy Salas in the race.

If convicted in the 28-count indictment, Cox faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for wire fraud and money laundering, according to the Justice Department.

Requests for comment from Cox, his former chief of staff and the Fresno County Sheriff's office were not immediately returned.