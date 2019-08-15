A former Republican congressman just apologized for helping put 'an unfit con man in the White House'

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File





Former Tea Party Congressman Joe Walsh wrote an op-ed for The New York Times on Wednesday, apologizing for his role in helping President Donald Trump reach the White House and calling for a primary challenger to take him on in 2020.

In a Thursday interview on CNN's "New Day," Walsh said that he wrote the op-ed "to apologize for the role that I played in putting an unfit con man in the White House."

He also apologized for divisive comments he previously made against former President Barack Obama, writing that "at times, I expressed hate for my political opponents. We now see where this can lead. There's no place in our politics for personal attacks like that, and I regret making them."

In a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump, former Tea Party Congressman Joe Walsh apologized for his role in helping Trump reach the White House and called for a primary challenger to take him on in 2020.

"In Mr. Trump, I see the worst and ugliest iteration of views I expressed for the better part of a decade," Walsh wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times, adding that the president is a "racial arsonist who encourages bigotry and xenophobia to rouse his base and advance his electoral prospects."

In a Thursday interview on CNN's "New Day," Walsh said he wrote the op-ed to "wake up Republicans."

"If Republicans don't stand up right now and challenge this guy right now, he's bad for the party, he's bad for the country, we're going to get wiped out in 2020," Walsh said. "That piece I wrote in The New York Times yesterday, most Republicans agree with me. Most of my former colleagues up on Capitol Hill agree with every single word I said. They're scared to death to say that publicly."

Walsh, who voted for Trump in 2016, said that his turning point came last year, during the president's press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, in which he sided with Putin over US intelligence agencies.

"In front of the world, he sides with Vladimir Putin over our own intelligence community. That's dangerous. He encouraged Russian interference in the 2016 election, and he refuses to take foreign threats seriously as we enter the 2020 election. That's reckless. For three years, he has been at war with our federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as he embraces tyrants abroad and embarrasses our allies. That's un-American," he wrote.

Walsh thinks Trump is vulnerable to a 2020 primary challenger, but Republicans are scared to do it

Walsh lost his seat as a representative for Illinois's 8th congressional district in 2012 to Democrat Tammy Duckworth, who is currently the state's senator. He is now a conservative radio host.

He argues in the op-ed that Trump is "more vulnerable to a challenge from the right," rather than a centrist challenger, like former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. "I'm on the right, and I'm hugely disappointed that challenge hasn't yet materialized," Walsh wrote.