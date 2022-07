Yahoo News Video

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to abolish federal abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade, experts have raised concerns about the type of personal health data that’s collected. Corynne McSherry, legal director for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit defending digital privacy, told Yahoo News that there is now a digital surveillance infrastructure that didn’t exist before. McSherry explains why data privacy concerns extend beyond reproductive health apps and what a person can do to help protect themselves.