Former resident charged after two arson fires at Marlton condo complex

EVESHAM – A former resident of a condominium complex here is accused of torching two occupied homes within 24 hours.

Colin J. DeLuca, 30, had items in his vehicle capable of starting a third blaze when he was arrested at the Marlton Village complex, said Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller.

The vehicle also held a crossbow, the chief said.

An Aug. 20 fire gutted a home and damaged an adjoining residence on the 100 block of Aspen Court, making both uninhabitable. That fire scene is adjacent to heavily traveled Old Marlton Pike.

A second fire one night later on the nearby 100 block of Empress Court was extinguished by the homeowner. It caused minor damage, the chief said.

No injuries were reported from the fires.

Evesham police allege an arsonist set a fire that destroyed this home on Aspen Court in Marlton Village.

Police “flooded” the area in the effort to capture DeLuca, according to Miller.

“Based on that second fire, we realized there was significant risk to the community,” he said.

Witnesses, video helped Evesham arson investigators

Information from witnesses and surveillance video helped police identify DeLuca as a suspect.

However, DeLuca himself called police while driving in Marlton Village around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, according to a probable cause statement.

It said DeLuca claimed he wanted to confront people who were "cyber-attacking him, but since he couldn't locate them, he called police."

Authorities initially did not realize the first fire was suspicious because a dead squirrel was found "with an apparent wire in its mouth" near the blaze's starting point, the statement said.

The owner of the Aspen Court home said he'd previously replaced an electrical panel due to damage by squirrels, it noted.

But investigators saw similarities after the second fire.

Evesham police say an arson fire destroyed this home on Aspen Court in the Marlton Village townhome complex.

Each fire started in the area of a downspout behind end-unit townhomes, the statement noted.

Police and firefighters arrived at the Aspen Court fire to find a home engulfed around 10 p.m. The Empress Street fire started around 9:30 p.m.

"A pungent odor of an unknown accelerant was still detectable" at the Empress Court home, the statement observed.

Also, a K-9 brought to the complex had a positive indication for an accelerant at both fire scenes.

Surveillance video near the Empress Court home showed a man parking a car, taking something from the trunk and walking away, the statement added.

"As the person returns to his vehicle, an apparent fire can be seen in the area of …. Empress Court."

Under questioning by police, DeLuca acknowledged the vehicle in the video was his. He said he had taken a lighter from the trunk, but had not removed lighter fluid that was inside it.

The statement says DuLuca does not know the residents of the Empress Court home.

Miller said investigators “do have information of what (DeLuca’s) motive could be,” but offered no details.

Evesham police have charged a former resident of Marlton Village with an arson fire at the townhome complex.

“At this point, I'm fully confident we have the person responsible for this,” said the chief.

“Targeted arson in residential (areas), especially an occupied residential community are extremely rare,” said Miller, who did not disclose how the fires were started.

He said the likelihood that DeLuca would remain in custody "should alleviate any future concerns" for Marlton Village residents.

DeLuca was hospitalized for an issue “unrelated to his arrest or these incidents," Miller said at the press conference.

He was to be taken to Burlington County Jail after his release from the hospital.

Marlton Village fire leaves two families homeless

The Aug. 20 fire drove a family of three from one home and a family of four from the neighboring building.

GoFundMe campaigns are soliciting contributions for the fire victims.

One campaign seeks to benefit the family of Lisely Mendez, a school principal who shared the damaged home with her husband, Jonathan, and their two young children.

In a Facebook post, Mendez said the family lacked renters' insurance and was "devastated" by the blaze, which caused smoke and water damage and broke every window in their home.

A second campaign aims to help Carlos Vicente Santiago's family of three, who were displaced from the gutted home next door.

DeLuca, currently a resident of Little Egg Harbor, is charged with two counts of aggravated arson in connection with the Empress Court fire.

Additional charges were expected for the Aspen Court fire, and an investigation is continuing.

The charges are only allegations. DeLuca has not been convicted in the case.

The chief asked Marlton Village residents to check security cameras for any suspicious scenes that might have been recorded about the time of the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

Tips also can be emailed to mahand@eveshampd.org.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Marlton Village fires leave two homes uninhabitable