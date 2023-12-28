Former restaurant demolition
Kohl was beloved in his native Wisconsin for saving the Bucks from leaving the state with his $18 million purchase of the team from Jim Fitzgerald in 1985.
Cook like the Contessa: Amazon has Le Creuset's Dutch ovens, skillets, saucepans and more, starting at just $22.
Talk about a gift that keeps on giving: Take online classes taught by celebrities, chefs and other experts in their field.
Joshua won his third fight in a row to improve to 27-3 in his career.
Reckoning came, but only for Deontay Wilder in his return to the ring after a 14-month layoff.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
We explain why Apple had to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this Christmas.
Back in 2018, my former colleague at VICE Motherboard Joseph Cox and I started publishing a list of the best cybersecurity stories that were published elsewhere. It wasn’t just a way to tip our hats at our friendly competitors; by pointing to other publications’ stories, we were giving our readers a fuller picture of what had happened in the world of cybersecurity, privacy and surveillance in the year that was just ending. Now that both Cox and I have moved on from Motherboard, we at TechCrunch are picking up the cyber jealousy list to once again list the best cybersecurity stories of the year — and the ones we were the most jealous of.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder and former CEO of electric truck startup Nikola, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for securities fraud. The sentence, by Judge Edgardo Ramos in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, caps a multi-year saga that at one point sent Nikola stock soaring 83% only to come crashing down months later over accusations of fraud and canceled contracts. The sentencing hearing comes after four separate delays, during which Milton has remained free under a $100 million bond.
'SNL' alum McKinnon returns to host, Billie Eilish brings the tunes and Weekend Update's joke swap fires up the social media.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on the charge in question has the potential to invalidate hundreds of Jan. 6 obstruction charges — including Donald Trump’s.
Steve Ballmer helped create modern-day Microsoft through unrivaled passion. Here's his best advice to the next generation of leaders in corporate America.
TikTokers have made yet another former wrestler the center of a trending meme.
On the second week of their new podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes alluded to "headlines" that their exes are dating each other.
2024 Honda Ridgeline starts at $41,125, which is $950 more than before. TrailSport trim take the spot of the former penultimate RTL-E.
Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Venture capital investment into the food tech sector experienced its eighth consecutive quarter of decline in the third quarter of 2023, with 205 deals worth $2 billion, according to a new PitchBook report. PitchBook considers “foodtech” to be sectors, including alternative protein, bioengineered foods, discovery and review, e-commerce, food production and restaurant and retail tech. “It’s a little bit disappointing to see deal activity continue to slide,” report author Alex Frederick, senior analyst of emerging technology at PitchBook, told TechCrunch.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
Hyperplane, a San Francisco-based startup that is building foundation models to help banks predict customer behavior, is coming out of stealth today by announcing a $6 million funding round led by former Stripe exec Lachy Groom, who was joined by SV Angel, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Liquid2 Ventures, Soma Capital, Latitud, Atman Capital, Crestone VC and Norte. The general idea here is to help banks use their first-party data to build personalized experiences by predicting user behavior. The company is already working with about a dozen banks in Brazil and has now set its sights on expanding to the U.S. as well.