Former restaurant manager John Shea indicted by a grand jury. Here's what we know.

BARNSTABLE ― A Hyannis man pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Barnstable County Superior Court in connection with what authorities say was a racist tirade outside a Hyannis bar on May 31, captured on a video that went viral.

John C. Shea, 60, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on seven charges: three counts of threatening to commit a crime, assault to intimidate based on race or color, assault and battery to intimidate based on race or color, a civil rights violation and intimidation of a witness.

He was released on $2,500 bail.

The charges are in relation to an altercation police say Shea had with Millyan Phillips of Medford on Main Street in Hyannis, May 31, in front of Embargo Restaurant. The confrontation was caught on cellphone video recordings, and surveillance video provided by Embargo. Shea is the former manager of Trader Ed's Restaurant in Hyannis,

Former Manager of Trader Ed's Restaurant in Hyannis John Shea indicted on seven charges at Barnstable County Superior Court

During the arraignment, Deputy First Assistant District Attorney Russ Eonas outlined the basics of the case to Judge Mark Gildea.

Eonas said Millyan Phillips, 23, who identifies as African American, was at Embargo with two friends, including his girlfriend Madilynn Galloway. At about 11:30 p.m., Shea was informed by an Embargo doorman that Phillips was making calls to police to report that Shea was drinking and driving, the prosecutor said.

"As supported by testimony as well as surveillance video from Embargo, which includes audio, Mr. Shea exits a side door of Embargo and comes out through the alleyway and approaches Main Street," said Eonas. "In a loud manner, he hurls the N-word out loud and appears to be angry at the time."

Eonas said that Shea continually called Phillips the N-word and referred to Phillips as a "monkey." He also assaulted Phillips with his foot, Eonas said.

"He put his foot down on top of Mr. Phillips' (foot). While it may not seem like a real risk of physical harm, the context of that motion, that gesture, is incredibly significant," said Eonas.

Story continues

Eonas said Shea also threatened to put a shotgun to Phillips' head and threatened to shoot Phillips in the head.

"Phillips on the other hand was very calm. He was concerned and upset by what was transpiring but no actions towards Shea in a physical nature," the prosecutor said.

The investigation also extended to events that happened earlier at Trader Ed's when Phillips and a bartender there exchanged harsh words. Shea's lawyer Kevin Reddington said Phillips had called Shea a "pedophile" after seeing a photo of Shea's daughter on the wall at Trader Ed's.

"Mr. Shea was upset by Mr. Phillips' comments as well as the fact that Phillips was concerned about Shea driving around Hyannis under the influence of alcohol," said Eonas. "That's what started the animosity. But the evidence will show that Mr. Shea was unequivocally the aggressor in this situation."

Police did eventually respond to the situation at Embargo, said Eonas. They observed that Shea has slurred speech, and glassy eyes, said Eonas.

"It's clear from the evidence that alcohol was a significant, contributing factor to Mr. Shea's behavior on the night in question," said Eonas.

Defense attorney says Phillips was the aggressor.

Reddington, who practices in Brockton, argued that Shea doesn't have a significant arrest record, and said it was Phillips' behavior that motivated the confrontation. Reddington accused Phillips of stalking Shea.

Reddington has represented many high-profile clients, including Boston Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn and Catherine Greig, the girlfriend of notorious mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger.

"It's apparent your honor that Mr. Phillips is the aggressor," said Reddington. "He (Shea) threw no punches, he didn't put his hands on him, he doesn't slap him. No physical contact. He (Shea) showed significant restraint when dealing with Mr. Phillips."

Reddington said the charges against Shea and the bail amount was mean-spirited.

"It was motivated to hopefully have him in jail and he wouldn't be able to have friends and family get together to raise money but he was able to do it," said Reddington.

During Reddington's argument, Gildea asked Reddington if he was going to address the civil rights charge against the defendant.

"There's evidence from the video of the confrontation and the improper use of language certainly," said Reddington.

Eonas argued that the $20,000 cash bail Shea posted Wednesday following his arrest remain in effect, and asked that pre-trial release conditions be imposed, including drug and alcohol screenings.

After watching the two videos for himself, Gildea set Shea's bail at $2,500 and declined to impose any conditions.

Gildea ordered Shea to stay away from and have no contact with Phillips.

Shea was ordered to appear in court Monday for a pre-trial conference. At that time, said Eonas to the Times, both parties can provide discovery.

After court, Shea declined to speak with the Times, and Reddington simply said "It's a beautiful day," to the Times when asked for comment.

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: John Shea indicted by grand jury after racist diatribe goes viral