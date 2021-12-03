Former RHA chair George Moses seeks to remain free pending sentencing

George Moses (right) and attorney Spencer Durland enter federal court during jury selection of Moses' federal trial.

While facing criminal charges for three years, George Moses did not try to flee the area and is not a flight risk now that he has been convicted of 28 criminal counts, his lawyers say.

They have asked that Moses, who is now in custody after his conviction Tuesday, be allowed to be free until his sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Moses, who previously was chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a bail decision; a sentencing date may also be scheduled then.

In court papers filed Thursday, attorneys for Moses say:

• Moses "spent three years on recognizance release, without supervision or surrender of travel documents, and never attempted to flee or avoid court proceedings."

• Moses "participated diligently in his own defense and is expected to continue doing so during the sentencing and appellate stages of this case."

• Family and friends of Moses, many on significantly limited income, are prepared to put up a $50,000 bond and another $12,500 in cash as part of a bail package. "Thus, even if Mr. Moses were contemplating flight, the prospect of hurting his family and longtime friends would serve as a powerful deterrent," the lawyers write.

In the papers, the defense lawyers say they were told by prosecutors before trial that Moses' sentence, under non-mandatory sentencing guidelines, could be 63 to 78 months.

"This range is not trivial, to be sure, but neither is it the type of sentencing exposure that is apt to create a 'nothing to lose' attitude in Mr. Moses’s mind," the lawyers write. "On the contrary, Mr. Moses has a great deal to lose. He has high hopes for his sentencing, his appeal, and the next stage of his life."

After his conviction late Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors asked that Moses be taken into custody and noted that he had frequently traveled to Canada before the criminal charges. Moses, who is married, had a girlfriend there and considered moving into a home with her.

Story continues

In the papers filed Thursday, Moses' lawyers say that prosecutors had no concerns with Moses fleeing to Canada before his conviction, and consented to him remaining free before and during the trial. Plus, the lawyers say, Moses could surrender travel papers.

"Finally, the United States has an extradition treaty with Canada, so arriving in Canada would not protect Mr. Moses from apprehension, sentencing, and further prosecution," the defense attorneys wrote.

Moses was convicted of using funds from various nonprofits for personal expenses, for lying to FBI agents, and for filing false income tax statements.

