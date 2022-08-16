Former RHOA says officers ‘incorrectly concluded’ daughter was impaired following ‘fender bender’

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking about her daughter’s arrest on DUI charges over the weekend.

Police responded to reports of an accident early Saturday morning at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Highway 400.

Police said a Mercedes G-Wagon hit a Ford Focus.

The officer who talked to the driver of the Mercedes, identified as Ariana Biermann, said he smelled the slight odor of alcohol on her breath.

The officer said in the arrest report that Biermann denied drinking and said she was only 20 years old. She did admit to smoking a THC vape pen the night before.

The officer conducted a field sobriety test and said Biermann displayed signs of impairment and “had a noticeable sway” during the evaluation.

Biermann refused to take a Breathalyzer test and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

An officer searched Biermann’s vehicle and found a black vape pen in her purse that smelled like marijuana.

In a statement posted to Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Instagram stories on Tuesday, she said the wreck was “minor” and the officers “incorrectly concluded” her daughter was impaired.

“She admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Biermann was taken to jail, where she was charged with DUI, improper/erratic lane change and underage consumption of alcohol.

Here is the full statement Zolciak-Biermann posted:

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol.

Story continues

“Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case.

“While we have not further desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana.

“Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement.

“In addition, the arresting officer, evidence by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol.

“She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.

“Thus, we appreciated the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”

IN OTHER NEWS: