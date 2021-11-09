Former RI camp staffer, a former police officer in Charlton, indicted on charge of sexually assaulting a boy

Tom Mooney, The Providence Journal
·1 min read

PROVIDENCE — A statewide grand jury has indicted a former staff member of the Boy Scouts’ Yawgoog Scout Reservation with sexually assaulting a boy younger than 13 in 1986.

Richard McGrath, 58, of Charlton, Massachusetts, was indicted last week on one count of second-degree child molestation, said the state attorney general’s office.

McGrath is a former Charlton police officer, having been on the force from 1996 to 2019, according to Town Administrator Andrew M. Golas.Olas.

After the sealed indictment was returned, a warrant was issued for McGrath’s arrest. He was arraigned Monday at a hearing in Washington County Superior Court and had bail set at $5,000 personal recognizance.

The court also issued a no-contact order between McGrath and his alleged victim as a condition of his bail. McGrath is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 4 in Washington County Superior Court.

Camp Yawgoog, founded in 1916, sits on 1,800 acres in Hopkinton and is run by the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Assistant Attorney General Timothy G. Healy and Special Assistant Jonathan E. Burke, along with State Police Detective Ian Andrade, are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Email Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former RI camp staffer, a former police officer in Charlton, indicted on charge of sexually assaulting a boy

