Former RI Catholic priest indicted on child-molestation charges

PROVIDENCE — A statewide grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against former priest James Silva alleging he sexually assaulted a boy younger than 14 between 1989 and 1990 while serving as assistant director of the Office of Ministerial Formation within the Diocese of Providence.

Silva, now 81, faces two counts of first-degree child molestation and nine counts of second-degree child molestation.

Silva was assigned to at least 10 different churches around Rhode Island between 1967 and 1991.

Silva previously pleaded guilty in 1995 in a separate case to one count of second-degree sexual assault and received a seven-year suspended sentence with probation.

A 1971 photo of the Rev. James Silva

This is the third former priest that Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has brought charges against since his office gained access to diocese records in 2019 after reaching an agreement with church leaders.

In November 2020, a statewide grand jury returned an indictment charging former Woonsocket priest John Petrocelli with multiple counts of child molestation.

And in May, former Smithfield priest Edward Kelley was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

More: Former RI priest who served in at least 4 parishes facing sex-assault charges

Both cases are pending in Superior Court.

In a statement Tuesday, Neronha said his office’s investigation of clergy child sexual abuse “has had, from its inception, two principal purposes: to prepare a comprehensive report of our findings regarding such abuse and the diocese’s response to it, and along the way bringing individual criminal cases as they are developed, where the facts as alleged warrant them,”

“Our investigation remains active and ongoing. I am grateful to the Rhode Island State Police for their partnership throughout the investigation.”

Following his indictment last week, Silva was arrested and arraigned Monday.

Superior Court Associate Justice Maureen B. Keough set Silva’s bail at $50,000 with surety. The court also ordered Silva to keep away from his alleged victim, as well as any other person younger than 18

Email Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former Catholic priest indicted on molestation charges